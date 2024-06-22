Parents in Europe trying to ban smartphones for young kids face an uphill battle

Try saying no when a child asks for a smartphone . What comes after, parents everywhere can attest, begins with some variation of: “Everyone has one. Why can’t I?”

But what if no preteen in sight had one—and what if having a smartphone were weird? That’s the endgame of an increasing number of parents across Europe who are concerned by evidence that smartphone use among young kids jeopardizes their safety and mental health—and share the conviction that there’s strength in numbers.

From Spain to Britain and Ireland, parents are flooding WhatsApp and Telegram groups with plans not just to keep smartphones out of schools but also to link arms and refuse to buy young kids the devices before—or even into—their teenage years.

After being inspired by a conversation in a Barcelona park with other moms, Elisabet García Permanyer started a chat group last fall to share information on the perils of internet access for children with families at her kids’ school.