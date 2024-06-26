From TV news to cybersecurity: the 5 steps I took to completely change careers

BY Audra Streetman7 minute read

If you told me five years ago that I’d be working today as a cybersecurity strategist at Splunk—and cohosting a podcast on cyber threats—I wouldn’t have believed a career change like that was even possible. Back then, I was a local TV news producer in Kentucky working the overnight shift and other than occasionally resetting my home router, I didn’t know much about computers or the internet.

That’s not to say I wasn’t thinking about exploring my options. Throughout my 20s, I moved across the country, hopping from state to state for jobs in cities where I didn’t know anyone. Working overnights and sleeping during the day, I found it hard to have a life. A good friend of mine suggested cybersecurity—and convinced me that change was possible and that I’d enjoy it. He was right. Here are the five steps I took—and you can, too—to completely change careers: Explore a career change that aligns with your long-term goals I identified two long-term goals: better work-life balance and a higher income. I knew that to reach my financial goals, I needed to earn more (journalism is a notoriously low-pay career). To boost my salary and work daytime hours, I could aim for a newsroom management position, but that didn’t appeal to me. That’s when I started thinking more broadly about a career change. I shared these thoughts with my friend, Joseph Kingstone, who surprised me when he said, “You should work in cybersecurity. You’d be great at it!”

Talk with people who have done it Joseph’s enthusiasm was influenced by his own career change four years earlier when he transitioned from working as a mechanic in the U.S. Army to answering calls on an IT help desk. He worked his way up to become a penetration tester, which is someone who companies pay to try to hack into their networks. Joseph explained to me that there are quite a few parallels between journalism and cybersecurity. For example, journalists report on a range of topics for a wide audience and cybersecurity analysts need to distill down complex, technical information to convey risk to their leadership. A sense of curiosity and a desire to continuously learn are skills that also translate well from journalism to cybersecurity. I started flipping through some of Joseph’s old study guides and he introduced me to a friend in the industry so that I could learn about their career path and ask questions about where to start. These conversations proved to be invaluable. With encouragement and a road map of what to study, what had once seemed daunting became possible. Related: The ultimate career change guide

To find a mentor, I suggest joining industry groups and associations and attending conferences. Search for programs that provide discounts or even free entry for career changers. One tech executive who I follow on social media posted about free tickets to a well-known cybersecurity conference for anyone looking to break into the industry. I messaged the executive on Linkedin to see if there were any passes left and was thrilled when she replied yes. I took time off from work and traveled to Las Vegas for the event where I networked and made new friends. Three people who I met at the conference even referred me for jobs at their companies. Learn as much as you can My career change was not an overnight decision. I mulled it over for about two years while taking steps to learn everything I could about cybersecurity. I decided to take another job in TV news in Colorado because I wasn’t entirely ready to move on from my decade-long career. This took away some of the pressure to make a dramatic life change. During this time, I created social media accounts and followed everyone Joseph followed, downloaded cybersecurity podcasts, and even covered several news stories about large-scale cyberattacks. All of this solidified my passion for cybersecurity, and in 2021, I decided to pursue a certification and apply for entry-level jobs. One of the most intimidating parts of changing careers is the effort involved, especially if you’re already feeling burnt out in your current role. Cybersecurity certifications are great because they are more affordable than going back to school for a degree. I was able to learn on my own time without taking on any debt. I studied for about an hour each night when I got home from work and a few hours each weekend. My excitement for learning reaffirmed to me that I was making the right decision. I don’t think expensive boot camps are necessary to obtain a certification, unless you benefit from the structure of a class. If you are self-motivated, all you need is a study guide, a study method that works for you, and a timeline to take the exam.

Be strategic about your job hunt Certifications and trainings are an effective way to bring in new talent, especially career changers who bring their own “superpowers” from their past work experience. These transferable skills, especially communication and other soft skills, really help in a technical job market. Still, I found it difficult to navigate a hiring landscape with very few entry-level positions. I was applying for jobs where I didn’t know anyone and getting rejection after rejection. In this situation, it’s important to not get discouraged. Instead, be strategic about your job hunt. Related: 4 things to consider when changing careers To get through the HR screening process and into a job interview, I reached out to the hiring manager directly. During my search, I found a posting for a junior analyst role that encouraged people with journalism degrees to apply. I sent a short message to the hiring manager, which said:

“Hi (hiring manager), I just applied for (position) at (company). I’m a journalist currently studying for certifications to get into cybersecurity. I’d love to hear more about your company and what you’re looking for in a candidate.” Not long after, I received a rejection email from the company, which was disappointing, but not surprising. However, the next day a recruiter at the company emailed me and said there had been a mistake. The hiring manager, who I had a brief conversation with on Linkedin, noticed that my name was not among the initial batch of interviewees and requested that the recruiter include me. I ended up going through several rounds of interviews and being a finalist for that position without cybersecurity experience. I recommend using this strategy for the jobs that most excite you. The job posting for my current role at Splunk stood out to me as it was truly entry-level, made a point to use inclusive language, and encouraged career changers to apply. I reached out to a member of the team on social media, and I’m told that helped me stand out from the more than 400 applicants for the position.

Ace the interview At Splunk, I’ve had the opportunity to sit in on interviews for other candidates and I’ve noticed that confidence and authenticity can go a long way in making a good first impression. If you’re asked a knowledge-based question and don’t know the answer, it’s best to acknowledge it instead of pulling an answer out of thin air. You’re not fooling anyone. Instead, explain how you’d find the answer and provide tangential information to demonstrate the knowledge you do have. I also recommend brushing up on industry news, coming prepared with questions for the interviewer, and thanking them for their time. Some ideas for questions to ask in an interview include: How would you describe an “above and beyond” employee for this role? How is performance measured? What is the timeline for filling this position? What opportunities does your company offer for career development? Tell me about the greatest challenges facing your team? It’s a great sign when a company provides financial reimbursement for education. Job rotation programs are another excellent opportunity. This year, I took part in a three-month-long job rotation where I had the chance to shadow several internal security teams at my company. Changing careers requires persistence and a strong sense of self. I always tell people, if you are passionate about cybersecurity, you belong in this industry. As an entry-level professional, you may encounter people who doubt your abilities. I certainly did, but I always felt like I had a lot to offer, and I never let criticism or condescension discourage me from pursuing this career.