Nikola reverse stock split: EV maker shares drop amid Nasdaq delisting risks as date nears

BY Michael Grothaus2 minute read

The troubled electric vehicle maker Nikola (ticker: NKLA) saw its stock price plummet yesterday by over 31%, sending it to just under 33 cents per share. The reason for this? The company announced a reverse stock split. Here’s what you need to know.

What is a reverse stock split? A reverse stock split is when shares of a company are combined from many into one. A reverse stock split can happen in any ratio, and Nikola’s happens to be a 1-for-30 reverse split. The split was approved by Nikola’s board on June 13. This means that for every 30 shares of NKLA today, there will be just one share of NKLA after the reverse split. What’s the point of a reverse stock split? The point of a reverse stock split is to artificially raise the price of a stock by eliminating the number of shares available. This elimination is done by merging shares together. When the shares are merged together, they increase in value. A reverse stock split is the opposite of the more common stock split, which is done to artifically lower the price of a stock. Recent companies that have split their stock include Nvidia and Walmart. Stock splits lower the price of a stock, making it more attractive for retail investors to buy into.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

While reverse stock splits are less common than stock splits, several companies have reverse split their shares lately, including WeWork in 2023 and, just last week, Virgin Galactic Holdings. Why would Nikola implement a reverse stock split? There are a few reasons a company may implement a reverse split, but in Nikola’s case, it’s because its stock price has fallen so much this year that it is in danger of being delisted from the Nasdaq, notes Reuters. Like most stock markets, Nasdaq has rules that if a stock’s price falls too low, the company will be delisted from its market. Nikola is in danger of seeing that happen—hence the reverse split is an attempt to artificially raise its stock price so its shares can stay trading on the Nasdaq.