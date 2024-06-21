A nationwide coffee recall is here to ruin your morning with fears of a potentially deadly toxin

BY Michael Grothaus3 minute read

Coffee lovers beware: Hundreds of coffee products are being recalled due to fears that they may be the perfect breeding ground for a potentially deadly toxin. The coffee products were produced by Snapchill LLC of Green Bay, Wisconsin, but are sold under dozens of different coffee roaster names. Here’s what you need to know.

What is the reason for the recall? Snapchill has initiated a voluntary recall of hundreds of its products after they were found to potentially be harboring grounds for the toxin botulinum, which can cause botulism, a sometimes fatal form of food poisoning. According to the recall notice posted on the website of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the manufacturing process used for the products led to low acid levels in the canned foods. Low acid conditions can lead to the growth and production of botulinum. According to the notice, no illnesses have been reported to date, and Snaphill says it’s not aware of any products that actually contain the botulin toxin. However, the products are being recalled out of an abundance of caution due to the possibility of botulism.

What is botulism? According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), botulism is a toxin made by several bacteria. The toxin attacks the nerves in a person’s body, which can cause muscle paralysis, troubled breathing, and death. Botulism is a medical emergency. The FDA says that constipation and abdominal distension may also be common symptoms. Symptoms of botulism can appear in as few as six hours after eating food that contains the botulinum toxin to as long as two weeks after. The FDA says people experiencing symptoms of botulism should seek immediate medical attention.

What coffee products are being recalled? There are well over 250 products being recalled by Snapchill LLC. Each product has a coffee roaster name and an additional product name. Coffee roaster names include everything from Alchemy Roasting to Wild Goose Coffee. The full list of recalled products is available as a PDF here. The FDA’s recall notice says that the products were sold in a variety of metal can sizes that ranged in sizes from 7 oz to 12 oz. The affected products will have “Produced and distributed by Snapchill LLC” printed below the nutrition facts panel on the cans. Some products may also say “Snapchill Coffee” on the cans.

Where were the recalled coffee products sold? The products were distributed nationwide. They were sold through various coffee roasters and retail stores. The products were also sold online by Snapchill. What do I do if I have the recalled coffee? Do not prepare or consume the coffee. If you have a recalled product you should either destroy it or return it to your place of purchase for a refund. Refund procedures can be found on the recall notice. Those with further questions should check out the full recall notice on the FDA’s website. Additionally, you can contact Snapchill with any questions or concerns at compliance@snapchill.com or by phone at (920) 632-6018, Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Central Time.

What has Snapchill said about this recall? A spokesperson sent the following statement to Fast Company: “Snapchill has provided a wide range of roasters nationwide with ‘Snapchill’ cold coffee since 2019, without any known consumer cases of botulism. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified Snapchill that the low acid canned foods process for manufacturing the recalled products was not filed with FDA, as is required by regulation. There is a possibility that the current manufacturing process could lead to the growth and production of the deadly toxin, botulinum toxin, in low acid canned foods. No illnesses have been reported, and Snapchill is not aware of any instances in which the company’s products contained this pathogen. Nevertheless, Snapchill is voluntarily conducting this recall in cooperation with the FDA. “At Snapchill, the safety and satisfaction of our customers are our highest priorities, and we are working swiftly to resolve the issue. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or concern this recall may cause. We are working with the FDA on solutions to restart production within standards.”