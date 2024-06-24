What to do when your boss is demoralizing your team

BY Karen Walker3 minute read

At work, a leader may decide to shift directions for any number of reasons: they may aim to go to market before a competitor, they may reorganize the company, they may prioritize a new initiative.

Yet when your boss constantly throws new assignments at you and shows little regard for the good work you’ve already done, it’s easy to get demoralized. For instance, your boss announces that the project you’ve spent the past several weeks on is now tabled indefinitely. You may throw up your hands and wonder, “What’s the point?” It can be hard to stay motivated amidst chaos and uncertainty. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to prioritize your personal and professional success. Here are four things you can do to help you regain your agency and maintain steadiness, even when your boss demoralizes your team. Acknowledge the situation First, acknowledge the atmosphere without sugarcoating the situation to your coworkers. Accept that priorities are likely to shift depending on pronouncements from the C-suite. Being honest about your situation can shield you from further frustration. When you’re on the verge of burnout, it does no good to pretend all is well. If you have direct reports who are feeling demoralized also, let them know you see them and understand their frustrations.

Define what is in your control Next, ask yourself and your team: What deliverables are you responsible for? Scope the work and focus on when and how you can deliver. You may have to put metaphorical blinders on. Don’t look at the swirling chaos around or project. And don’t try to look too far into the future, wondering if the work will come to bear on anything lasting. Instead, focus on the present. Define what you’re responsible for and do your best. Influence the chaos-makers Once you define what is in your control, you should make sure the leadership team understands the key role your department’s work plays in company strategy. Ask yourself if you have communicated it persuasively. If you want a more stable atmosphere, be sure leadership knows how important your work is. This starts with relationship building. The time to build relationships is not in the middle of a hurricane. Identify times you can spend with key decision-makers when they aren’t in crisis. Build relationships with your coworkers by exploring what you have in common. Don’t overlook the value of small talk and friendly check-ins.

When I work with teams over months-long engagements, I ask: Who do you have good relationships with? Who should you have a good relationship with? And who should you get to know better? Then, we identify opportunities to create, deepen, and nurture those relationships. The goodwill you build between yourself and the C-suite will benefit you during difficult times. Check in frequently with leadership If change is constantly being thrust upon you, see if you can get out in front of it. Be proactive. Ask your boss: “Are we likely to see changes? What might they be? When may we expect those?” Perhaps you’ve avoided doing this for fear of receiving—and if you have direct reports, having to deliver—bad news. However, the more fine-tuned your relationships with your boss and the leadership team, the less these check-ins will intimidate you. Likewise, the more company leadership clearly sees the value you deliver, the less likely they should be to throw out demoralizing pronouncements that nullify all the hard work you’ve been doing.