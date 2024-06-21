How enterprise leaders are preparing for a GenAI future

BY Louis Têtu4 minute read

I recently sat down to chat with a few industry thought leaders about why the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI is such a game changer in the enterprise. Many aspects of these conversations have been rolling around in my mind ever since.

For example, it’s no secret that enterprises are struggling with how to best implement AI and GenAI in their digital experiences. It’s also not surprising. With all the AI noise in the market, it can be daunting to understand where and how to invest in the technology to make the biggest impact. In order to build a strategic AI roadmap to future-proof the enterprise, we have to first understand the roads that led us here. THE “SURPRISE” FACTOR IN AI AND MACHINE LEARNING

Prior to the explosion of AI, digital experiences were mainly focused on automation and efficiency, enabling people to do more, faster. These days, they’re more centered on augmentation and proficiency, enabling people to do more on their own and gain greater proficiency much faster. This transformation is profound. In fact, already GenAI has ushered in quantum leaps in performance and productivity, the likes of which we’ve never seen. In my chat with Zack Kass, former Head of Go-to-Market at OpenAI, I learned that even folks embedded in the AI and machine learning industry were astounded by the advances experienced over a relatively short period. So, it’s understandable if the people working in boardrooms around the globe were also caught off guard.

This profound AI shift is accompanied by great uncertainty. It’s heartening to see there’s also plenty of curiosity, optimism, and excitement. I believe it’s important to underscore the word “collectively” here, because both businesses and consumers are experiencing the shift simultaneously. DEMOCRATIZATION DRIVES NEW DEMANDS For a long time, AI was a nebulous concept for many. This is despite its presence in our everyday experiences for more than a decade, like Netflix making personalized viewing recommendations, or Wayfair suggesting the next-best purchases better than what individuals can search for. Still, AI too often lingered behind the scenes, relegated to academic headlines and sci-fi plots, until ChatGPT took the world by storm.

Zack and I also discussed how this all changed—how ChatGPT democratized an application that offers everyone the freedom to interact with GenAI in the same easy way they talk to one another. It turns out people really like it. All of this means that when people go to online enterprises to buy, learn, fix, watch, or connect, they are now expecting hyper-personalized experiences that also feel highly conversational. Moreover, they now want these experiences to be prescriptive, adapted to their personal preferences, anticipating their individual needs, and even offering advice, comparisons, and answers. Wow! This is a new normal that requires major changes. Unlike ChatGPT, enterprises must deliver digital experience wrapped in coherency. Big brands can’t afford to hallucinate—data must be current, trusted, secure, and traceable. If an enterprise can’t meet this growing must-have checklist, customers will get it elsewhere. After all, the hyper-personalized digital experience they crave is always just another browser window away.

THE GEN AI BUSINESS IMPERATIVE It’s clear from a competitive point of view that enterprises must work toward delivering on these personalized, conversational, and advisory experience expectations. The ability of AI and semantic search to deliver relevant facts and advice—with context, in real-time sessions, and taking intent and user data into account—is what drives a much superior, more intuitive, and far more effective experience for both the person and the enterprise. This is the AI experience advantage. Those who don’t adopt AI at every point of experience along the digital experience continuum will implicitly—or unconsciously—elect to compete against it. Technology adoption always lags for some, but this time, given the quantum leap is so important, the non-adopters will lose.

KNOWING WHERE AND HOW TO GET STARTED IS A LITTLE MURKIER The AI claims can feel deafening at times, with so many companies inserting it into their narrative and value propositions. Rowan Curran, a senior analyst at Forrester whose research focuses on AI, machine learning, and data science, introduced me to the term “ankle-biter companies.” This essentially refers to those who are AI-washing the search experiences built into their platforms yet failing to integrate the complete AI spectrum cohesively. And these digital experiences aren’t going to cut it with consumers who really expect relevance-augmented generative experiences, which they can find right in their browsers.

CONTEMPLATION SHIFTS TOWARD ACTION 2023 was the year when enterprise decision-makers were trying to discern between AI hype and reality. They were evaluating the opportunities and ROI, weighing the realities, and examining the risks around factors like data privacy, compliance, hallucinations, etc. These problems have already been solved, and leading enterprises are already in production, competing with their new AI experience advantage. Now it’s time to take action. A Boston Consulting Group survey of the C-suite found that 89% of executives rank GenAI and AI as a top-three tech priority, with 67% expecting double-digit productivity gains.