Five ways entrepreneurs can spur true innovation

When you ask entrepreneurs to describe themselves in a single word, “innovator” is one you often hear. This comes as no surprise in ecosystems where disruption may mark the line between success and failure. However, the overuse of “innovation” has diluted its significance.

For those entrenched in the startup space, the reality is all too familiar. It’s a landscape where each day brings forth a wave of founders copying and adapting business models or products of successful startups in a different industry, all under the guise of innovation. Claims like “We’re the Uber of [X]” make this trend pretty clear, making some wonder if true innovation is even possible today. While it is true that innovation is increasingly difficult to achieve, claiming it is impossible would be cynical. When I launched my agency, Feedia, our value proposition to clients included driving innovation. We are constantly tracking trends and then implementing the correct strategy based on client goals.

Here are five mindset shifts you can use to get closer to true innovation: 1. CHALLENGE THE STATUS QUO WITH DATA Innovation and disruption go hand in hand: They are all about challenging the status quo. A core principle of Feedia, defying standards is a time-tested strategy to innovate, with data driving that disruption.

Consider the example of Cybin, which is developing novel approaches addressing depression and anxiety. Pushing against the stigma in its industry, Cybin is using research data to pursue regulatory approval. Challenging long-held beliefs and assumptions requires boldness and a deep understanding of the underlying issues. Jumping into a controversial topic is not the best way to go; instead, focus on creating strong evidence-based foundations by researching the topic, gathering data, and building a compelling case. 2. DON’T BE BLINDED BY NOVELTY

If the AI boom taught us something, it is that entrepreneurs can be blinded by the novelty of new technologies. While it’s natural to be excited about innovation, focusing solely on novelty can lead to overlooking opportunities in industries ripe for disruption. Taking cutting-edge tools to build something new for traditional industries, however, can be a different story, which has been a significant advantage in our campaigns at Feedia. This is also something that Tursun Alkau, founder of MyProMovers, knows very well. Instead of focusing on a single technology, Alkau blended the latest developments in AI, robotics, big data, and algorithmic optimization to rethink the moving industry. MyProMover’s use of advanced exoskeletons is only one way the company is bringing an aging industry to the 21st century.

The line between being blinded by novelty and harvesting is quite fine, which can make it difficult to escape the trap novelty represents. Start by conducting a thorough analysis of your target industry’s biggest bottlenecks first. Only then should you explore how emerging technologies could realistically solve those core issues in innovative ways. 3. EMBRACE GRASSROOTS INNOVATION While investors and tech giants dominate the headlines, the most impactful developments can emerge from grassroots movements. Entrepreneurs who get closely embedded in communities and cultures around the world are uniquely qualified to identify unique problems.

Take for example Daniel Polotsky, CEO of CoinFlip. As an early crypto enthusiast, Polotsky observed the cumbersome process of buying crypto, often involving face-to-face transactions in scary environments. Polotsky created CoinFlip, which integrates ATMs, wire transfers, a venture arm, and an app to provide diverse options like online transactions and ACH transfers. By closing this gap in the crypto market, Polotsky was able to make purchasing crypto with cash secure and seamless, while providing a trustworthy alternative to traditional banking platforms. 4. LEVERAGE INDUSTRY PAIN POINTS

In 2017, musicians received 12% of the $43 billion in revenue generated by the U.S. music industry. On Spotify (84% of recorded music revenue), musicians earn royalties between $0.003 and $0.005, which would take more than 800,000 streams per month to match the pay of a $15/hr job. In an industry long plagued by artist compensation issues, Tune.FM has emerged as a beacon of change (full disclosure: I am an advisor for Tune.FM). Founded by Andrew Antar, this pioneering music streaming platform leverages the power of Hedera, renowned for its sustainability, to address the disparity in payouts faced by artists on traditional platforms. At Tune.FM, artists receive payouts that can be up to 100 times higher than those on conventional streaming services, empowering them to monetize their loyal fan bases in unprecedented ways. Through exclusive offerings such as backstage passes, meet and greets, VIP packages, personal Zoom calls, and more, the company fosters a deep connection between artists and their superfans while unlocking new revenue streams for creators.

5. EMBRACE ACTIVISM AS INSPIRATION In today’s tumultuous times, leveraging activism can be an invaluable asset. Shira Yevin, founder of Gritty In Pink, has truly taken this to heart. Her activism in female empowerment began at the Vans Warped Tour, where she crashed the event with a pink RV and then created the Shiragirl Stage, showcasing over 300 female-fronted bands.

What began as a live music protest evolved into Yevin founding the game-changing INPINK marketplace. With investment from Live Nation and advisors like Melissa Etheridge, INPINK empowers female music professionals with hiring opportunities. INPINK’s vision extends far beyond the music industry. It aspires to be a global hub for hiring female freelancers in every sector, a testament to the platform’s adaptability and commitment to its core values. By fusing activism with a robust business model, INPINK is a blueprint for creating a successful and impactful enterprise FINAL THOUGHTS