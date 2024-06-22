Welcome to the age of the AI-optimized building

As the climate toll of artificial intelligence becomes clearer, environmental analysts would tell you that a significant part of the problem is computing power. The vast web of data centers needed to train and run large-language models—and the construction emissions and energy needed to construct and run these buildings— creates significant carbon emissions .

But this reality comes with a complicated caveat, because other sectors of the built environment see AI as a vital part of reducing their emissions. As big buildings—and their energy, heating, and cooling systems in particular—become “smarter,” AI is paving the way for major leaps in building efficiency.

What AI can do

At the downtown campus of Loyola University in Chicago, a recent trial showcased why so many tech firms remain optimistic. The Schreiber Center, a 137,000-square-foot center for the business school that opened in 2018, boasted state-of-the-art sustainability features, earning it LEED Gold Status.

Then, beginning in 2022, it tried to best itself. The school installed software from Montreal-based startup BrainBox AI designed to automate the operations and heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC) system. The goal was to see how much more emissions could be reduced at an already high-performing building. Analysis of the yearlong trial showed that AI cut energy bills by 10% and reduced C02 emissions by 15%.