What color is your favorite Taylor Swift song? This poster will show you

Losing him was blue, like I’d never known / Missing him was dark gray, all alone / [. . .] / But loving him was red.

So goes the title track off of Taylor Swift’s 2012 hit album Red, which, unsurprisingly, debuted alongside some very red-heavy campaign visuals, from Swift’s lipstick and hat to the album’s cover font. It doesn’t take an eagle-eyed Swiftie to notice that Swift loves a color-based motif, metaphor, or album launch. And now, the U.K.-based print design studio Dorothy is paying homage to Swift’s knack for color with a new poster that references 66 Taylor-inspired swatches.

The poster, called “The Colours of Taylor Swift,” retails for around $42 and is available online. Each color is displayed in a small rectangle, almost like a paint chip, and all 66 are laid out in a rainbow grid, formatted like Dorothy’s previous color chart representing popular London landmarks.

“The studio includes a fair share of Swifties, so we really entrusted the print to them,” Dorothy’s director Ali Johnson wrote in an email to Fast Company. “They came up with content and decided on the final 66 colors (yes, we had more) but we wanted a mixture of ones that were ‘obvious,’ such as song and album titles, and ones that were a bit more fun—such as Ruby Woo (the lipstick she uses) and Black Dog (the pub in London she visited with her ex).”