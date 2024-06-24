Why spotlighting LGBTQ+ founders is a business imperative

BY Stephanie Mehta2 minute read

Earlier this month, Inc. convened a group of business leaders for networking and candid conversations about the opportunities and challenges facing LGBTQ+ founders. Twenty of their stories accompany this striking photo portfolio published last week. Media outlets have been shining a spotlight on powerful LGBTQ+ individuals for years, but lists such as the Out 100 call attention to artists and activists while Fast Company’s Queer 50, which recognizes innovators in tech, business, and beyond, is heavy on corporate leadership. Navigating a different landscape LGBTQ+ founders face different challenges than their big company counterparts. They struggle to raise capital—roughly 0.5% of startup funding goes to LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs—secure loans, and may encounter bias from prospective customers, suppliers, and even employees. They’re also seeing a rise in efforts to erode LGBTQ+ rights and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Rather than shrinking from these challenges, LGBTQ+ founders are tackling them head on. “Being a Black, LGBTQ CEO is complicated, especially in these dangerous times that my Black and LGBTQ communities are facing,” Marc Coleman, founder of software development agency The Tactile Group, tells Inc. “It is even more critical to be visible.” Many LGBTQ+ leaders feel they can effect more change for the community through entrepreneurship than they could through corporate roles. “It is foolish to believe that you can fundamentally augment or shift anything just by virtue of being a queer person in a boardroom,” says Sloane Ortel, chief investment officer at the Ethical Capital Investment Collaborative. “What you need to do, if you are interested in having some kind of real impact, is find a special place. Either build it, or get there.” Creating inclusive spaces Adam Scher, cofounder of creative studio CMYK, says being a founder empowered him to create an inclusive workplace. “My openness encourages others to be themselves, creating a diverse workplace where our differences are celebrated and our work is strengthened,” he says. “After all, if we can’t bring our true selves to work, how can we perform at our best?”

