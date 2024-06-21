How to train your brain to embrace change

A lot of us yearn for things to change, but—and this is a big but—we don’t necessarily want to change ourselves. That’s the paradox of change, says Frederik Pferdt, founder of Google’s Innovation Lab and author of What’s Next Is Now: How to Live Future Ready .

“Weirdly enough, we are naturally resistant to change even though we are 100% a product of change,” he says. “We were built by change but not built for change.”

Resisting change stems from humans’ negativity bias, which is a survival mechanism, explains Pferdt. “Our built-in aversion to errors may have protected us from extinction over the course of human history, but it taught us to cling to what we know right now and resist things that are unknown,” he says.

To become better at embracing change, you have to understand that it’s happening around you all the time and is unavoidable. Pferdt says you have three choices: