How to train your brain to embrace change

A lot of us yearn for things to change, but—and this is a big but—we don’t necessarily want to change ourselves. That’s the paradox of change, says Frederik Pferdt, founder of Google’s Innovation Lab and author of What’s Next Is Now: How to Live Future Ready.
“Weirdly enough, we are naturally resistant to change even though we are 100% a product of change,” he says. “We were built by change but not built for change.”
Resisting change stems from humans’ negativity bias, which is a survival mechanism, explains Pferdt. “Our built-in aversion to errors may have protected us from extinction over the course of human history, but it taught us to cling to what we know right now and resist things that are unknown,” he says.
To become better at embracing change, you have to understand that it’s happening around you all the time and is unavoidable. Pferdt says you have three choices:
- Ignore it and put your head in the sand.
- Resist it and fight to maintain the status quo.
- Embrace it, and make it work for you.
“You can’t avoid what’s next but if you ignore or resist it, then your future will happen to you,” says Pferdt. “By embracing change and making it work for you, you will be more optimistic and see change as an opportunity that opens the door to so many possibilities and possible futures.”
Beware of Predictions
To cope with today’s accelerating rate of change, it’s natural to try to imagine the future by extrapolating from the past and looking for trends toward tomorrow, but this is a mistake, says Pferdt.
“Futurists are churning out predictions as fast as they can to generate headlines and make us even more anxious about the future,” he says. “People like predictions. They give us a false sense of security and our minds love that.”