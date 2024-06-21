5 questions to ask an interviewer about themselves

BY Judith Humphrey3 minute read

Smart job candidates know how to field common questions about themselves. But the best applicants should also prepare questions about the interviewer. Reaching out and getting to know the interviewer will greatly improve your chances of landing that role, as well as deepening your understanding about the job and company. And, if the interviewer is your future boss, they’ll provide you with a better feeling of what that future relationship will be like.

In researching my book, The Job Seeker’s Script, I discovered many successful job candidates who were very deliberate in creating this dialogue with their interviewer. Here are five good questions to ask the person interviewing you: 1. What inspired you to join this company? This is a great job interview question because it shows that you really want to get to know your interviewer. One job seeker I spoke with was applying to Amazon. He said to the interviewer: “Tell me about your journey from Yahoo to Amazon. Why did you feel inspired to join Amazon?” The interviewer opened up about her motivation and was impressed that the job candidate had researched her on LinkedIn. Such questions will also lead to insight about the company.



2. What have you most enjoyed about the culture here? Getting this firsthand information is an excellent way of learning about the company you’re considering for your next job. You might also ask what the interviewer finds challenging about the company culture. You want to go into the job with your eyes wide open. Perhaps the hours and workload are demanding. Or you may have to come into the office several days a week. These requirements may or may not appeal to you. In any case, you want to know about them. 3. How will my role help you meet your goals? This job interview question was asked by one successful candidate I feature in my book. He framed the question to his future boss this way: “In the next 12 months, what is your biggest challenge, and how can this role I’m applying for help you achieve your goals?”

Of course, this question only applies if you are being interviewed by a prospective boss. But the beauty of the question is that the candidate is showing that he or she wants to create value for the company and for the boss. It will also shed light on whether the boss is a team player or favors a command-and-control style. For example, if the boss/interviewer is taken aback by this question, it may mean that he doesn’t feel the role you’re applying for would add any value to his career goals. That’s a nonstarter, for sure. 4. From where you sit, what are the most important things about this job? Job descriptions are often information dumps, so asking this question will move you beyond that plethora of information and give you a clearer idea of your role.

The hiring manager might emphasize the daily tasks, rather than the strategic goals. Or she might talk about the larger picture, which would make the job more enticing. Listen carefully to the way the interviewer “sells” the position to you. And decide whether this is a job you want. Any hiring manager who downgrades the position with a less-than-inspiring description is sending you a cautionary message. 5. How would you describe your leadership style? This question may strike you as a bit pushy—asking your future boss what kind of a leader they are. But don’t be afraid to ask such questions. As I quote Zanzibar Vermiglio in my book: “The number one thing job candidates can do to increase their chances of getting hired is to ask really pointed questions.” These questions can include asking about leadership style, goals for the department, the working relationship with other departments, and relationships with customers.