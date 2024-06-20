Biden to ban sales of Kaspersky antivirus software over ties to Russia

The Biden administration on Thursday will announce plans to bar the sale of Kaspersky Lab’s antivirus software in the United States, a person familiar with the matter said, citing the firm’s large U.S. customers including critical infrastructure providers and state and local governments.

The company’s close ties to the Russian government were found to pose a critical risk, the person said, adding that the software’s privileged access to a computer’s systems could allow it to steal sensitive information from American computers, install malware or withhold critical updates.

The sweeping new rule, using broad powers created by the Trump administration, will be coupled with another move to add the company to a trade restriction list, according to two other people familiar with the matter, dealing a blow to the firm’s reputation that could hammer its overseas sales.

The plan to add the cybersecurity company to the entity list, which effectively bars a company’s U.S. suppliers from selling to it, and the timing and details of the software sales prohibition, have not been previously reported.