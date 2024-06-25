The best design book of the year is a 700-year-old poem about Hell

BY Zachary Petit3 minute read

It’s not every day that an illustrated edition of a 700-year-old classic poem explodes on Kickstarter, surpassing its $100,000 goal in less than a week. But then again, it’s not every day that an author is so brilliantly and perfectly paired with artist: In this case, a long-dead Dante Alighieri and linocut wunderkind Sophy Hollington, whose mesmerizing style falls somewhere between medieval folkloric fuzz and vibrant acid pop. It took the better part of a century, but never has the underworld looked so sublime in Dante’s Inferno.

“I knew immediately that this was a match made in heaven for a book set in Hell,” says Beehive Books publisher Josh O’Neill, who reached out to Hollington in early 2021 about collaborating on one of his imprint’s elaborate illuminated editions. “Sophy’s work, like Dante’s poem, is so strange and visionary and mind-bending … I knew she could swim through Dante’s strange Hell without indulging in any of the cliches of the genre, and would bring us something utterly new, like the poem did six centuries ago.” [Photo: Alessandra Griffin Manes] Illustrating a dark classic For the uninitiated, Alighieri’s narrative poem, the first installment of The Divine Comedy, takes the reader on a journey into the nine rings of hell, guided by the ancient Roman poet Virgil. While Alighieri’s vivid writing imbues Hell with vibrant life, artists have long taken their own crack at complementing it—the most well-known being the 19th century work of William Blake and Gustave Doré. Rather than eschew her predecessors wholesale, Hollington used their work as reference points for structure, pace, and focus. And beyond Blake and Doré, she notes that even earlier art produced shortly after the book was written inspired her most, particularly the work of Italian painter Priamo della Quercia. “I think [Priamo’s] flat perspective and bombastic colors felt akin to my own approach, along with the often more simplified and graphic forms. They felt chaotic, cartoonish and quite literal, which often made for a jarringly comic outcome,” she details in an email exchange. “I was also influenced by Flemish painters such as Bosch and Bruegel, who of course often portrayed hellish scenes in a hugely unique, surreal, and often darkly humorous way, which certainly eked itself into how I dealt with the subject matter (I love a silly easter egg—cue defecating goblin in the corner).”

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Photo: Alessandra Griffin Manes] Her process, linocut relief printing—which she describes as “very slow and unforgiving”—feels at home with Inferno and the era in which it was created. Each image is hand-carved, inked and printed in black and white; Hollington then applies color digitally. She intermittently worked on the project over the course of the past three years, creating the slipcase design and cover first—a set of gates opening onto a psychedelic vision of hell, which helped define the color palette and characterizations within—alongside 10 plates, with spot illustrations and drop caps beyond. “Lino forces me to make bold choices and has made the way I approach narrative quite literal, as there’s so little room for minute detail and nuance,” she notes, adding that the classic maps of Hell ubiquitous to the poem also played a key role. “I think the highly architectural vision of Hell that’s so specific to Inferno also really lends itself to the carving process. I often find myself using architectural elements in my work to create a sense of space and tableaux, which is something I did a lot of in this project.” [Photo: Alessandra Griffin Manes] When the Philadelphia-based publisher ships Inferno in December, it will arrive as a 9” x 12” hardcover, complete with die-cuts, foil, embossing, debossing—alongside an introduction by Ukrainian poet Ilya Kaminsky, an essay from Dante scholar Kristina Olson, and design work by David Plunkert. Special limited-editions also feature numbered art prints, as well as extra production bells and whistles (including one with laser-cut metal French doors to Hell).