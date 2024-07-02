BY Elissaveta M. Brandon3 minute read

Cities worldwide often compete over which has the best beaches or the coolest bars or the most Michelin-starred restaurants. But which one has bragging rights to the best logo?

Using corporate branding techniques to promote a city (or a country) is as controversial as wearing socks with sandals, and yet an increasing number of cities have been commissioning their own logos, from Gallatin, Tennessee, to Bengaluru, India. To celebrate the summer travel season, Fast Company asked eight experts to rank their favorite city logos based on whether the logo alone could entice them to visit, and whether the mark matches the spirit of the city it aims to represent. Our judges come from all over the design world (including branding experts, type designers, and urban planners) and from all corners of the actual world (including the U.S., Singapore, Bulgaria, and Japan). Each participant received the following list of cities, pooled from the entire Fast Company Design team: Amsterdam; Canberra, Australia; Cape Town, South Africa; Copenhagen; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Helsinki; Hiroshima, Japan; Hong Kong; Irkutsk, Russia; Kaposvár, Hungary; Los Angeles; Madrid; Melbourne, Australia; Montreal; New Delhi; New York City; Oslo; Paris; Porto, Portugal; Tokyo—and to stir some drama into the mix—Neom. (The Saudi Arabian megalopolis may not exist yet, but it already has its own logo.)

Each participant ranked the city logos and shared a bit about their thinking. From there, we tallied up everyone’s scores to get an average ranking. And the winner is . . . Porto and New York City were neck and neck at the top of the list, but Porto—with a logo that sports a modern sans-serif typeface that simply says “Porto” and is accompanied by a tiling system that evokes the city’s traditional blue tiles—eked out the victory by the narrowest of margins. Amsterdam and Paris were hot on their heels, tying for third. Meanwhile, more than half of our experts ranked New Delhi last. “I’m rarely speechless,” says Ryan Adair, executive creative director at Mother Design. The majority agreed that Cape Town, Copenhagen, and Montreal also belonged at the bottom of the pile. As expected, there were some disagreements, too. The most divisive city logo was Hong Kong’s, which the founding partner and design director of Chicago-based studio Span, Bud Rodecker, crowned as a winner, and Singaporean designer and cofounder of Black Design, Jackson Tan, relegated to the penultimate place. Our judges were also torn about Madrid; Helsinki; and Irkutsk, Russia.

Helsinki’s logo, for example, has a modernized outline of the city’s coat of arms. Yuhei Ito, head of design at HBWA, found it “appealing,” but said it “lacked immediate impact,” while Adair said it did a “fantastic job of showcasing how a simple, memorable form can have such expansive and flexible application, while also inspiring typography and iconography.” And what about Neom’s ribbon-like logo? Jon Hartman, a partner at Wunder Werkz, said it “strangely under-delivered on the truly chaotic nature” of the city, while Sandy Meulners-Comstock and Zakcq Lockrem, partners at urban planning and landscape architecture studio Mend Collaborative, pointed out that the bottom fold of the ribbon looks a bit like a fingerprint pattern, “which feels slightly sinister.” (In my humble opinion, it looks like a gentrified version of the recycling symbol.) The essence of a city The variety of opinions isn’t all that surprising, and for designers, it’s a welcome reminder that there is no such thing as a perfect logo—particularly for an ecosystem as complex as a city. “What can a tiny mark say about a metropolis, its people, culture, and public spaces?” asks Baltimore-based artist and designer Bruce Willen. “The Eiffel Tower can represent Paris, but can’t alone express the City of Light’s je ne sais quoi.”

