19-tips-for-company-leaders-seeking-media-coverage-and-strong-media-relationships

Media coverage and strong press relationships are often essential for elevating your company’s public-facing profile. But how do you effectively engage with the press and create a business relationship that benefits both parties?

Below, Fast Company Executive Board members offer their best tips for leaders who want to connect with journalists and secure valuable media exposure. Read on for their recommendations on navigating press relations and securing positive media coverage. 1. THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX. If you want to be in the media, you have to be introspective, understand what you are trying to communicate, understand how that is different from what is out there, and if people would be interested in learning about it. You loving it doesn’t mean the world will. Once you have your message, think out of the box to reach the right channels in the right way. – Pablo Listingart, ComIT

2. FIND A CONNECTION WITH TRENDING NEWS. Understand how the issues that matter to you and the organization intersect with breaking news or hot topics. Then, provide short op-eds and offers for media interviews with subject matter experts on your team. – John Tanagho, International Justice Mission 3. KEEP THE REPORTERS’ GOALS IN MIND.

Keep in mind as you’re working towards your goals, so are reporters. Be sure you know who they are, what topics they cover, and that you’re providing useful information to them so they can write stories quickly and with ease—and meet their goals, too. This includes responding promptly, delivering on promises, and ensuring you’re their partner in helping them produce great work. – Bonnie Moss, Moss Networks 4. PITCH A UNIQUE STORY WITH GOOD INFORMATION. To stand out to journalists, pitch a unique angle rich with detailed information. Highlight your story’s “so what?” using data to provide context and depth. A robust approach minimizes follow-ups and helps journalists craft their stories more effectively, potentially enhancing your company’s visibility and credibility for future media coverage. – Goran Paun, ArtVersion

5. LEARN WHAT THEY WANT IN A BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP. Learn more about not only what they can do for your business, but also what they’re looking for in a business relationship—whether this means sending them referrals, offering products or services they might need, or just simply being readily available when needed. Look ahead into the long term to see how this relationship can continue to be mutually beneficial well beyond the introduction stage. – Misty Larkins, Relevance 6. BE WILLING TO BE CONTROVERSIAL.

If you want more media coverage, you must be willing to be controversial. It takes courage. Be true to your real experience and opinions and offer comments respectfully, but don’t worry about fitting in the mainstream. Journalists looking to cast a wide net and represent a full picture in a story will love your honesty, integrity, and efforts to be kind. – Christina Robbins, Digitech Systems 7. TREAT THEM AS PARTNERS. Treat journalists as partners, not just publicity tools. Journalists seek people they can trust to be authentic, reliable partners offering an interesting perspective on issues in their area of expertise. And, of course, make sure to respect their deadlines. – Evan Nierman, Red Banyan

8. UNDERSTAND WHAT THEY COVER AND OFFER A UNIQUE PERSPECTIVE. First, make sure you understand what a reporter covers and what they are trying to achieve with their audience. Once you’ve identified the top reporters that cover your sector; and potentially your company, provide value to that reporter. Reach out personally. Offer yourself as a source. Bring them unique perspectives. Above all, be responsive and helpful when and if that reporter engages you. – Mack McKelvey, SalientMG and The Credentialed 9. TAP INTO THEIR PAIN POINTS.

Reporters are busy and often under-resourced, so finding ways to collaborate and help them publish successful content is key. Get to know the reporters who align with your business, understand what makes them tick, and offer them a succinct point of view that adds to their story because it challenges the norm or brings a new perspective. – Philip Rathle, Neo4j 10. POSITION YOURSELF AS AN INDUSTRY EXPERT. A key tip for leaders seeking media coverage is to consistently provide valuable, newsworthy insights that position you as a go-to industry expert. Cultivate genuine relationships with journalists by being a reliable source, which can lead to more effective and organic media exposure. – Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC

11. START SMALL. Start small, have patience, and do the reps. Many spokespeople want national coverage immediately, but it’s important to build relationships with trade publications and then leverage coverage for bigger opportunities. Reporters want to see that sources are well-versed and experienced in answering complex questions. Show you’re a valuable source for the media and the relationships will come easier. – Shannon Tucker, Next PR 12. BECOME A VALUABLE RESOURCE THEY CAN TRUST.

Become a trusted resource for the journalist. Send them a handwritten letter and follow their work. Know what stories they are interested in and the angle they are looking for. Help them when they need a quote or information. Help them spread the word on their pieces and share them with your network. – Jo Ann Herold, Herold Growth Consulting 13. KNOW THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A SALES PITCH AND A MEDIA PITCH. It’s crucial to understand the difference between a sales pitch and a media pitch. Reporters don’t want to hear you boast about your new product—that’s a sales pitch. Instead of reaching out with marketing copy, think about ways that you can help the reporter by providing genuinely newsworthy information. Once they know that you’re a useful resource, the relationship should grow organically. – Dux Raymond Sy, AvePoint

14. MAKE THE RELATIONSHIP COLLABORATIVE, NOT TRANSACTIONAL. Shifting transactional interactions into collaborative problem-solving can be vital to deepening relationships, getting to core issues, forging alliances, and uncovering new opportunities. Strong relationships help all parties move beyond the transaction and into co-generative ideas which in turn can ignite opportunities. – Dr. Camille Preston, AIM Leadership, LLC 15. UNDERSTAND THEIR NEEDS.

Understand what the media needs. They are looking for timely, newsworthy pieces that their readers will engage with. So, if you consistently give them newsworthy information and you are reliable and flexible with your availability, media outlets will trust you more in the future. The more that they trust you are giving them what they need, the better your relationship will be. – Jason Hall, Five Channels 16. PROVIDE VALUE AS A RELIABLE SOURCE. For company leaders seeking media coverage, a key tip is to consistently provide value and become a reliable source. Establish yourself as an industry expert by offering insightful commentary and unique perspectives on trends. This approach not only boosts your chances of coverage but also builds a trusted relationship with the press, making them more likely to feature you in future stories. – Maria Alonso, Fortune 206

17. INVEST WITHOUT EXPECTATIONS. Any relationship requires investment—and many times, it should be made without expectation. Proactively sharing thoughtful insight with the media can help establish credibility and lead to opportunities but it doesn’t happen overnight. Don’t dismiss the small opportunities that may come your way in lieu of the big story. What goes around comes around. – Tobias Lee, Ever.Ag 18. ESTABLISH A UNIQUE, CREDIBLE PERSPECTIVE.