This highly secretive Super PAC is raising millions to fight Trump’s social media machine

U.S. President Joe Biden’s main re-election Super PAC is raising millions of dollars to try to solve a problem vexing Democrats: how to compete with Republican Donald Trump’s social media machine that spits out a wall of viral videos.
The previously unreported effort by the highly-secretive Future Forward USA Action underscores broad concerns among Democrats and Biden donors that he and his campaign are losing a viral-video war with the Republican Party, which relentlessly portrays him as too old and out of touch.
Democrats say they are playing catch-up in a battlefield with few rules or ways to police manipulated or misleading content before it reaches tens of millions of Americans on their smartphones.
The Palo-Alto-based Super PAC, backed by tech giants like Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz and LinkedIn founder Reed Hoffman, is raising at least $10 million to help better understand the algorithms that help Trump and his allies dominate vertical video platforms.
It also plans to collaborate with left-leaning influencers to help generate and disseminate new content, according to two sources familiar with the plans.
Many popular social media platforms, such as TikTok and Instagram have embraced short, vertical videos as their primary format. They’ve given birth to a network of “influencers” who use the platforms to reach millions of Americans with content on what they are eating, wearing and thinking.
Future Forward joined with Democratic groups Way to Win and Hub Project last month at an upscale hotel in Washington DC to host 140 influencers for a three-day event called “Trending Up,” organizers say.