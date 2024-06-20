Rite Aid store closings: Full list and map of doomed locations marked in June 2024

Drugstore chain Rite Aid has announced that it is closing even more store locations. The closures are part of ongoing restructuring measures from Rite Aid’s bankruptcy filing last October. Since that filing, Rite Aid has announced store closures in October , November , January , and April .

Now in a new filing (PDF) with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey dated June 17, Rite Aid has announced even more store closures. This time another 27 stores are on the chopping block, and those stores are only in two states: Michigan and Ohio.

New Rite Aid store closures for June 2024

Rite Aid says the following 27 stores are now marked for closure:

Michigan