Rite Aid store closings: Full list and map of doomed locations marked in June 2024

Drugstore chain Rite Aid has announced that it is closing even more store locations. The closures are part of ongoing restructuring measures from Rite Aid’s bankruptcy filing last October. Since that filing, Rite Aid has announced store closures in October, November, January, and April.
Now in a new filing (PDF) with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey dated June 17, Rite Aid has announced even more store closures. This time another 27 stores are on the chopping block, and those stores are only in two states: Michigan and Ohio.
New Rite Aid store closures for June 2024
Rite Aid says the following 27 stores are now marked for closure:
Michigan
- 37399 6 Mile Road, Livonia, MI 48152
- G4033 Fenton Road, Burton, MI 48529
- 4519 Richfield Road, Flint, MI 48506
- 936 East Ludington Ave., Ludington, MI 49431
- 1998 Biddle Avenue, Wyandotte, MI 48192
- 603 East Savidge Street, Spring Lake, MI 49456
- 6026 Lapeer Road, Burton, MI 48509
- 3880 Wilder Road, Bay City, MI 48706
- 2985 Main Street, Marlette, MI 48453
- 107 Kercheval Avenue, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236
- 640 North Milford Road, Milford, MI 48381
- 15411 Southfield Road, Allen Park, MI 48101
Ohio
- 2148 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, OH 44004
- 1816 East Second Street, Defiance, OH 43512
- 3527 Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44511
- 218 Chestnut Street, Coshocton, OH 43812
- 1805 South Limestone Street, Springfield, OH 45505
- 3402 Clark Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44109
- 3362 Navarre Avenue, Oregon, OH 43616
- 2434 West Laskey Road, Toledo, OH 43613
- 1560 Parkman Road Nw, Warren, OH 44485
- 1895 West State Street, Alliance, OH 44601
- 242 Lincoln Way West, Massillon, OH 44647
- 722-740 South Main Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402
- 8130 Ohio River Road, Wheelersburg, OH 45694
- 1502 Executive Drive, St Marys, OH 45885
- 530 West Market Street, Tiffin, OH 44883
What if my Rite Aid is closing?
If your local Rite Aid is closing, the company says it will make every effort to ensure its customers “have access to health services, whether at another Rite Aid or other nearby pharmacy,” according to the company’s FAQ. Rite Aid also notes that it offers a prescription delivery service.