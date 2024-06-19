Musk’s xAI supercomputer will get server racks from Dell and Super Micro

Dell Technologies and Super Micro Computer will provide server racks for the supercomputer that Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI is building, the U.S. businessman said on social media platform X on Wednesday.

Dell is assembling half of the racks for xAI’s supercomputer, Musk said on X. In a reply to another post enquiring about the second partner, the billionaire said “SMC”—referring to server maker Super Micro.

San Francisco-based Super Micro, known for its close ties with chip firms like Nvidia and its liquid-cooling technology, confirmed the partnership with xAI to Reuters.

Dell CEO Michael Dell also said in a separate post on X that the company was building an “AI factory” with artificial-intelligence heavyweight Nvidia that would power the next version of xAI’s chatbot Grok.