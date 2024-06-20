What makes the Bugatti Tourbillon a revolutionary hybrid

BY Sean Evans5 minute read

Bugatti just unveiled Tourbillon, its next generation of hypercar, an 1,800-horsepower hybrid capable of hitting 276 mph that features rubies and sapphires embedded in the speedometer. The cost to own one of the scant 250 units slated for production? Pricing starts at $4 million and rockets north, depending on your customization of the carbon fiber-drenched coupe. Even though owners will have to wait two years to receive delivery, the queue of prospective buyers already exceeds the volume of allocations. For good reason; this is a revolutionary machine.

Why? For starters, it’s the first Bugatti crafted under Mate Rimac’s stewardship. The 36-year-old Croatian entrepreneur is the CEO of Bugatti Rimac, installed in 2021 after his eponymously electric vehicle hypercar company merged with Bugatti. Rimac brings his mind-bending EV performance to the engineering table, and this is the first hybrid ever to emerge from Molsheim, France, the home of Bugatti’s factory. And, in an era where vehicles only increase in size and weight, as a penalty for increased power output, with Tourbillon, Rimac and Bugatti have achieved the opposite: more oomph from a smaller, lighter car. “This is the first time in history a hybrid car is lighter than its combustion predecessor,” Rimac tells me, though he declines to give an exact overall weight, saying that final material selections, including titanium or 3D-printed alloys, are still being determined. [Photo: Bugatti] Tourbillon is exceptionally beautiful to behold, with design cues borrowed from Bugatti’s century-plus history of timeless automobiles (including the iconic Type 57SC), but also falcons, the fastest animal on the planet. However, everything you see here is an example of class-leading form that is underpinned by function. “Nothing is fake or there to be fancy,” Rimac says. “Everything has a purpose. Take the rubies in the speedometer; those are low friction bearings for the movement of the mechanism for the instrument cluster.”

The name is a departure for Bugatti, which priorly named models after the marque’s successful racing drivers—Louis Chiron, Albert Divo—but for a new era and platform, a different moniker was required. “Naming a car is the hardest thing,” laughs Rimac. “After the fifth proposal, everything sounds the same.” But Tourbillon—a mechanical device that improves the accuracy of high-end watches by counteracting the forces of gravity— was a natural fit, posits Rimac. Coincidentally, one of the first things Rimac did when stepping into the helm at Bugatti was bringing the staff to Switzerland to study watchmakers, to inspire them with the craftsmanship. The Tourbillion’s design brief was guided by a statement a Bugatti executive made decades earlier: “A Bugatti must be able to go 400 kph [250 miles per hour] and, on the same day, take your spouse to the opera.” To Rimac, this single sentence “defines everything. It can’t be a race car but must perform like one. It must be comfortable, easy for ingress and egress; it gives us all the waypoints.” To reach race car levels of performance, Rimac tapped famed engine maker Cosworth to codevelop an 8.3-liter naturally aspirated V16 engine, which produces 1,000 horsepower. This is a leap forward from Bugatti’s historic quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine, which produces 1,001 horsepower. Replacing those turbos are three electric motors, two on the front axle and one atop the rear, all sourced from Rimac’s technology division. “We make the hybrid system, the battery pack, and most of the electronics,” says Rimac. That augmentation adds another 800 horsepower, though it comes with a weight penalty of 660 pounds.

