Not just a heat wave: June’s extreme weather plagues the states from Tropical Storm Alberto to snow

BY Shannon Cudd2 minute read

Much of the United States is experiencing extreme weather this week, with each event carrying its own potential dangers. And just in time for the new season of House of the Dragon, it seems the U.S. can’t quite decide if it is a child of summer or winter. While the heat wave in states such as Maine and Pennsylvania is getting most of the headlines, there is also a cold front in the Pacific Northwest that would make the Night King proud. Meanwhile, the Gulf States are seeing heavy rains and potential flooding thanks to Tropical Storm Alberto.

Here’s a roundup of the various extreme weather events in the U.S. this week. Dangerous heat wave For much of the U.S., the final days of spring are not cool. Temperatures in Phoenix reached 112 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday. The following day, more than 63 million people were placed on heat advisories. This number grew to more than 82 million by Wednesday. To put that in perspective, that is more than double the population of the state of California. While the heat began on the West Coast, it quickly spread to most of the Midwest and Northeast. This heat wave is being caused by a meteorological phenomenon known as a heat dome. High pressure in the atmosphere keeps the heat trapped, much like a lid on a pot.

On the Juneteenth holiday, Boston’s temperature broke a record set in 1923 when it reached 98 degrees. Meanwhile, Newark, New Jersey, has placed the city on “code red.” This occurs when the heat index could reach 101 degrees Fahrenheit when humidity is factored in. Scorching temperatures from the heat wave are expected to continue throughout the week for such major cities as Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Boston, and New York City.

Blazing fires Firefighters are battling two fires in New Mexico. The South Fork Fire and the Salt Fire broke out on Mescalero Tribal land in Ruidoso on Monday. It is currently estimated that both fires are burning around 20,000 acres, and neither has been contained. Two people have been killed, 1,400 structures lost, and many people evacuated as a result. In California, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, at least 13 fires have broken out since Saturday, impacting 20,000 acres. The largest blaze, nicknamed the Post Fire and located in the counties of Los Angeles and Ventura, is just 39% contained. Unexpected chills Despite the heat wave in some parts of the U.S., in Great Falls, Montana, the temperature was only 45 degrees Fahrenheit this week when it normally is 73 degrees this time of year. Washington State, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana all saw several inches of snow fall from Sunday to Monday, and 14 inches of snow was reported in Clover Meadows, Montana, on Tuesday morning. AccuWeather forecasters predict that temperatures in the Rockies will rise by 40 degrees Fahrenheit by week’s end.