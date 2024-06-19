Netflix taking on Disneyland? The streaming wars expand to real-world experiences

BY Emily Price2 minute read

Rather than planning a family trip to Disneyland next year, your family might be planning an adventure to Netflix House instead.

Netflix has announced plans to launch two gigantic in-person venues in 2025. The two spaces will take over former department store locations at two malls, King of Prussia Mall near Philadelphia and the Galleria Dallas. Unlike Disneyland, there won’t be rides inside Netflix House, but there will be immersive show-themed experiences and shopping opportunities. Netflix says it selected the two malls for the launch of the project because they are currently two of the most popular shopping centers in America. Both locations are already host to hundreds of retailers and a large amount of foot traffic. They’re also both located near major cities.

The news comes at a time when shopping malls around the country are struggling to compete with online retailers and many are closing their doors. Analytics firm Flame Analytics notes that many shopping centers are focusing on creating memorable experiences in order to increase foot traffic. The firm notes malls are increasingly looking to bring in entertainment zones and pop-up shops to increase the number of people who visit, as well as how long they stay at the mall. Something as large as Netflix House is likely to be a welcome addition, even in situations like this one where the malls already have a good amount of daily visitors.

Similar to how Disney parks focus on the studio’s iconic titles, both locations will extend over 100,000 square feet and will include restaurants as well as stores and activities tied to some of Netflix’s biggest properties, such as Stranger Things and Bridgerton. Outside each location will be “eye-popping sculptures and a mural mash-up” of characters from popular Netflix titles. “At Netflix House, you can enjoy regularly updated immersive experiences, indulge in retail therapy, and get a taste—literally—of your favorite Netflix series and films through unique food and drink offerings,” Marian Lee, Netflix’s chief marketing officer, said in a release announcing the offering. The House will build off of the successful pop-up events Netflix has held across the country over the past few years. “We’ve launched more than 50 experiences in 25 cities,” said Lee, “and Netflix House represents the next generation of our distinctive offerings. The venues will bring our beloved stories to life in new, ever-changing, and unexpected ways.”