Juneteenth 2024: Will banks, stock markets, post offices, stores be open?

Today, June 19, 2024, is Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day. Though the holiday has been celebrated in some southern regions of the United States for some time, it only became an official federal holiday when President Biden signed the law designating it as such in 2021. Juneteenth’s official name as a federal holiday is Juneteenth National Independence Day.

Like the other 11 federal holidays, Juneteenth’s designation means that many institutions that are normally open may be closed. Here’s what you can expect to be open and closed today. Are banks open? No. Most banks will be closed today. However, you’ll be able to use your bank’s online facilities as normal. Are ATMs open? Yes. Though most banks will be closed on Juneteenth, their ATMs should be operating as normal.

Is the post office open? No. Post offices will be closed on Juneteenth. Is mail delivered? No. There will be no USPS mail delivery to homes or businesses on Juneteenth. Are FedEx and UPS open? Yes. This is because these are private companies, so unlike the post office, they are not bound by law to be closed on federal holidays. Most FedEx and UPS stores should be open and FedEx and UPS will be making deliveries.

Is the stock market open? No. Stock markets in the U.S. are closed on Juneteenth. This includes the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq. However, most overseas stock markets will be operating normally. Are schools open? Though many schools are already on summer break, some operate summer school classes. If the school is a public school it will be closed on Juneteenth. Private schools that operate during the summer may or may not be open on Juneteenth. Are restaurants open? Most should be. Most fast food chains like McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, Burger King, Starbucks, and more stay open on most federal holidays with the exception of Christmas Day. So expect most restaurants to be open today. But you can always call ahead to make sure.