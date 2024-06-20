7 practical, daily AI newsletters for beginners and pros alike

The irony of leveraging human curation to make sense of the nonstop deluge of AI advancements is not lost on me, but here we are. These excellent AI newsletters are produced by living, breathing experts adept at separating the artificially intelligent wheat from the chaff.

Whether you’re a beginner just dipping your toe into the world of AI or a seasoned professional looking to keep the good times rolling, curated newsletters can be an invaluable resource. Here are seven daily digests that offer a convenient way to stay informed about the latest trends, research, and applications in AI, all delivered straight to your inbox.

Superhuman AI

Boasting more than 700,000 readers, Superhuman AI sports a masterful mix of industry news, tutorials, prompt ideas, productivity tools, and a whole lot more. It’s as close to a one-stop-shop of an AI newsletter as it gets.

The Rundown

With more than 600,000 readers, The Rundown has a little something for everyone. Promising to teach you about AI in five minutes each day, there’s a good mix of news and tools on offer (peruse the archive here).