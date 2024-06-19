To stabilize our economy and workforce, encourage more immigrants to become citizens

BY Elyse Cherry4 minute read

The current national debate around immigration is centering only on what is right in front of us: How many migrants are seeking entry into the United States? Why are they coming? Where and how they will work? And how will we pay for their shelter?

Overlooked in this national conversation are the millions of immigrants who have made the United States their home for many years and are now integral to the U.S. workforce. Divisive rhetoric and anti-immigrant sentiment threaten the stability and longevity of this population too—a population our economy relies on and would be devastated to lose. Employers, business owners, and community leaders have an opportunity—a mandate even—to invite our immigrant neighbors to grow their participation in local economies and benefit from those economies through increased naturalization. Attaining citizenship is perhaps the most powerful marker of an immigrant’s integration. When immigrant workers have the opportunity to make the U.S. their forever home, they become a permanent part of our labor force and have better economic outcomes than other immigrants, including higher incomes and rates of homeownership.

THE POWER OF CITIZENSHIP FOR BUSINESSES Naturalized citizens out-earn noncitizens by 50%-70%, experience lower unemployment rates, occupy more positions in highly skilled professions, and are only half as likely as noncitizens to live below the poverty line. On top of that, naturalized citizens become civically engaged by earning the right to vote. Immigrants who become citizens also receive the ability to sponsor immediate family members to join them in the U.S., further expanding the workforce and strengthening their local community ties.

Given the U.S. is still experiencing a national labor shortage, it is more important than ever that we recognize citizenship can be an important retention tool. Immigrants already make up 19% of our workforce overall, and even if every American without a job filled an open position, there would still be nearly three million open roles. When immigrants come to the United States, they work at high rates and account for more than a third of the workforce in essential industries including construction, agriculture, health care, education and health services, and professional and business services. Immigrants’ geographic mobility and willingness to travel to areas throughout the nation also help local economies respond to worker shortages in real time. Systematically, immigrant workers help support a growing and aging native-born population, increasing the number of workers compared to retirees and bolstering the Social Security and Medicare trust funds by paying taxes. Immigrants who are eligible for citizenship have already lived and worked in the U.S. for many years, and when the U.S. economy relies so heavily on this growing population to fill jobs and generate tax revenue, immigrants should also be empowered to reap the benefits and economic mobility that citizenship can provide.

BARRIERS TO CITIZENSHIP: TIME AND COST Nationally, more than 9 million immigrants are eligible for naturalization, yet only 9% apply each year in large part because of the cost. With government fees reaching up to $1,500, many immigrant families wanting to study for and complete the process together would need thousands of dollars to do so—a hurdle too large for many. At BlueHub Capital, we recognized this obstacle and started a nonprofit in 2021 called One Percent for America with the mission of making the naturalization process more accessible and affordable. Through this 1% interest loan program, thousands of people across the country have been able to advance their citizenship journey.

The citizenship process can also be time-consuming, requiring in-person interviews, screenings, and an exam that requires hours of preparation. THE ROLE OF BUSINESS LEADERS While many companies provide sponsorship for employment visas, few have made the same investments into a pathway to citizenship. However, an employer-sponsored citizenship preparation, cost-sharing, or resource-sharing program can reap benefits in employee retention, trust, and engagement, making for a worthy financial investment.

Businesses can also offer a tangible incentive for employees to pursue citizenship through partnerships with organizations like ours, either by offering a low-cost opt-in program or by offering to share some of the cost with employees. There are also numerous existing resources and toolkits in multiple languages that can be compiled and vetted to assist employees in the citizenship process. Organizations such as the American Immigration Lawyers Association and Capital Good Fund offer free and accessible legal support for those acquiring U.S. citizenship. Financial services Dora and Inclusiv are meant to help users navigate the U.S. financial system and provide easy access to reliable banking for immigrants. Workplaces can also become supportive hubs for aspiring citizens with facilitated workshops or study groups, language services, and curated program directories. Additionally, employers should consider offering paid time off for employees to complete the required interviews and citizenship exam.