How to give a presentation at work in your non-native language

BY Matt Abrahams3 minute read

For most of us, presenting confidently and clearly in our native language is hard enough. But communicating in another language is marked by unique challenges and opportunities for growth.

Fortunately, there are steps that can help speakers feel less anxious, and be more authentic and successful in their communication, even when presenting in their non-native language. Here’s how you can give a clear and confident presentation at work—no matter the language. Adopt a clarity over perfection mindset One critical mindset shift for non-native speakers is to focus on getting your point across—rather than trying to sound like a native speaker. Clarity of message should always trump language proficiency. Aiming for perfect pronunciation or mastery of idiomatic expressions can create undue pressure and waste of precious cognitive bandwidth.

Instead, it is more fruitful to concentrate on the structure and clarity of the points being made. This approach allows for authentic communication, where the speaker’s unique voice is heard. Rather than judge and ruminate on your exact wording, focus on providing examples and analogies that help get your point across. In order to assure that you are successfully getting your point across, be sure to prioritize reflection. Dedicate time after every speaking opportunity for self-reflection. Even a few minutes can make a huge difference. Be deliberate about identifying what went well and what you could improve. Keep a reflection journal to track your progress, without verging into perfectionism. Practice When it comes to practice, repetition and consistency are key. Regularly engaging in speaking exercises, whether through role-playing scenarios or using technology to simulate conversations, can greatly enhance your comfort level and proficiency.

For example, generative AI large language models (LLM) like Chat GPT can serve as a tool to practice your vocabulary and grammar. LLMs can offer examples of sentence structures, provide grammar corrections, and simulate conversations to practice different speaking scenarios. You can also try recording yourself and then listening to the playback. This provides another opportunity to learn and to adjust your speech tempo, clarity, and pronunciation. There are also language learning apps that facilitate daily practice and online forums where one can engage with other language learners and native speakers. Leverage structure Often non-native speakers rely on memorization in the hope that it will help them say the “right” thing, the “right” way. Unfortunately, nothing is farther from the truth. When you rely on memorization, you also increase your cognitive load, which is the amount of mental effort being used in the working memory. This added pressure can heighten anxiety and make it more difficult to present with ease and confidence. Also, memorization often leads to a robotic delivery, stripping your message of its natural cadence, and reducing your ability to adapt in the moment.

A clear structure and framework, on the other hand, can help guide and organize your thoughts, giving you the freedom to communicate with spontaneity and authenticity. When you use a clear framework, you have a map that you can follow—with the opportunity to take detours as needed—without losing your way. A common structure to consider for any presentation is this: What? So What? Now What? This structure allows the speaker to state a fact or situation, explore its significance, and then propose a course of action or question. Here is an example: “Our company’s sales have decreased (What?), which could impact our market share and lead to downsizing (So What?). We need to strategize a new marketing approach to recover (Now What?).”