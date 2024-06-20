Instagram users are getting worried about AI scraping their photos

If you’ve scrolled through Instagram lately, you’ve likely come across an odd message in people’s feeds. Stories and posts are popping up, declaring that those users, not Instagram, own the copyright to all images and posts (past, present, and future).

Artificial intelligence, as you might guess, is behind this wave—more specifically, the fear of AI. As Meta grows its AI systems and looks to catch up with competitors, some of its users are objecting to their posts being part of the AI’s training.

Bad news, though: Those posts likely are already incorporated into Meta AI.

“If someone says in a post that they own the rights to future posts, that has no legal teeth whatsoever,” Nicole Morris, a professor at Emory University’s School of Law tells Fast Company. “You don’t have a copyright on a work that doesn’t exist. It’s not like property, where you’re going to be able to deed your land to your heirs. But a) people don’t read and b) people don’t know the full legal ramifications and rules.”