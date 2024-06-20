Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

The best way to ensure your photos and other data isn’t part of Meta’s AI efforts? Not posting.

Instagram users are getting worried about AI scraping their photos

[Source images: Kenny Eliason/Unsplash; HORDIEIEV ROMAN/Getty Images]

BY Chris Morris2 minute read

If you’ve scrolled through Instagram lately, you’ve likely come across an odd message in people’s feeds. Stories and posts are popping up, declaring that those users, not Instagram, own the copyright to all images and posts (past, present, and future).

Artificial intelligence, as you might guess, is behind this wave—more specifically, the fear of AI. As Meta grows its AI systems and looks to catch up with competitors, some of its users are objecting to their posts being part of the AI’s training.

Bad news, though: Those posts likely are already incorporated into Meta AI.

“If someone says in a post that they own the rights to future posts, that has no legal teeth whatsoever,” Nicole Morris, a professor at Emory University’s School of Law tells Fast Company. “You don’t have a copyright on a work that doesn’t exist. It’s not like property, where you’re going to be able to deed your land to your heirs. But a) people don’t read and b) people don’t know the full legal ramifications and rules.”

The posts are not too far removed from the cut-and-paste messages that have promulgated social media since its early days. Some say they don’t give Facebook permission to charge their account. Others deny permission for data collected from or about them to be included in a university study. In every case, though, they are about as effective as telling the sun you don’t give it permission to shine.

For the record, Instagram doesn’t argue that your photos belong to you. Its terms of service state that quite clearly. In using any Meta service (whether Instagram, Facebook, or others), though, you do give the company a non-exclusive, worldwide and transferable license to “host, use, distribute, modify, run, copy, publicly perform or display, translate, and create derivative works of your content”.

That license lasts until you delete the content.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chris Morris is a contributing writer at Fast Company, covering business, technology, and entertainment, helping readers make sense of complex moves in the world of tech and finance and offering behind the scenes looks at everything from theme parks to the video game industry. Chris is a veteran journalist with more than 35 years of experience, more than half of which were spent with some of the Internet’s biggest sites, including CNNMoney.com, where he was director of content development, and Yahoo! Finance, where he was managing editor More

Explore Topics