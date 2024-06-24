Google’s NotebookLM is a great tool for adding AI to your notes

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Google’s NotebookLM is a new free service that lets you apply AI to your own notes and documents. You can use it to surface new ideas and find fresh connections in your thoughts and research. Read on for how I’m using it, what I like most about it, its limitations, and two interesting alternatives.

How to start using NotebookLM

Sign up at notebooklm.google.com. It’s free for now, while in beta.

Upload up to 50 documents into a collection (or “notebook”) of sources to explore.

You can create up to 100 of these notebooks for various topics.

Each document you add can be up to 100MB and contain up to 500,000 words.

You can add PDFs, Google Docs, or pasted text.

Inside each notebook, there’s a “noteboard” space for saving AI responses and key passages from your sources or to save thoughts as you interact with the AI.

When you create your own account, you’ll see a few sample notebooks to explore. Explore those notes and try queries to get a feel for how it works.

Tip: Consider separating your own writings from research you’ve gathered from others. That will make it easier to distinguish your material sourcing later.

Example: I have a collection about entrepreneurial journalism, for example, with a variety of notes and materials I’ve created over time. I’m building another one focused on the history of classical music, with articles, research, and notes I’m gathering from others. Having separate spaces for these will help the AI segment its analysis, and will also help me ensure clarity about sources.