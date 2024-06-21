Why mymind is one of the best tools out there for digital scrapbooking

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.
mymind is the most elegant tool I’ve found for saving images, links and online articles into a private visual collection. It lets you create a gorgeous scrapbook of your favorite finds without the hassle of labeling. Read on for usage ideas as well as limitations and alternatives.
How it works: Add a “save to mymind” button to your browser. When you see something you want to clip, click the button to save it. That’s it. You don’t have to label, tag, file or organize what you save.
AI-enhanced: mymind uses AI to classify everything you save, making it easy to find anything, even after you accumulate a library.
Clean and simple: No ads, no data tracking, no social sharing, no likes, and no distractions.
Two-minute mymind masterclass
- Go to mymind.com and create an account with your Google or Apple ID.
- Download a browser extension and/or, the iOS, Android or Mac app.
- Save a few interesting sites by pressing the browser button. If you see images you want to save, right-click it. Or highlight text in an article and right-click that text to save it as a quote.
- Return to mymind or the app and browse through your collection. Try a search term (like “map,” “pizza,” “video,” or “quote”) to surface items without having tagged anything.
- Collections: You can optionally create custom “spaces”—basically smart searches—if you like organizing your finds into sub-categories.
- Serendipity mode lets you focus on exploring one saved item at a time, enabling minimalistic deep thinking.
- Pricing: It’s free to save up to 100 items or “cards.” If you want to keep collecting more, plans cost $4, $7 or $13 a month.
- Check out a video guide to learn more.
Five ways I recommend using mymind
I like using mymind to save striking visuals and thought-provoking maps, diagrams or graphics. I also use it to collect AI-related links to scan through.
Increasingly, I save items in multiple places, because I like having the option to explore material visually with mymind, or in other ways using the alternative tools noted below, like Raindrop.