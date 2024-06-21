Why mymind is one of the best tools out there for digital scrapbooking

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

mymind is the most elegant tool I’ve found for saving images, links and online articles into a private visual collection. It lets you create a gorgeous scrapbook of your favorite finds without the hassle of labeling. Read on for usage ideas as well as limitations and alternatives.

How it works: Add a “save to mymind” button to your browser. When you see something you want to clip, click the button to save it. That’s it. You don’t have to label, tag, file or organize what you save.

AI-enhanced: mymind uses AI to classify everything you save, making it easy to find anything, even after you accumulate a library.