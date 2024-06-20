20-proven-cold-contact-strategies-for-successful-business-partnerships-and-sales.

BY Fast Company Executive Board7 minute read

In any industry, reaching out to a cold contact can be intimidating. The unfamiliarity can create anxiety and stress; however, with the right approach, it can lead to valuable opportunities.

Below, Fast Company Executive Board members share their effective strategies for initiating contact with potential partners or clients. Follow their recommended methods to make a compelling first impression that can lead to a successful business relationship. 1. LEVERAGE EARNED MEDIA. Leveraging earned media for sales enablement is an underrated way to start a conversation. It allows you to lead with value rather than an ask. Sharing thought leadership content, industry commentary, or case studies demonstrates your expertise and credibility, shifting the dynamic from a cold sales pitch to a meaningful discussion about addressing challenges and driving outcomes. – Shama Hyder, Zen Media

2. TEACH THEM SOMETHING NEW. Tell them something they don’t know about their business. This takes research and thought. It could be what a competitor is doing, a change in the market, new advancements, and so on. I would then find a mutual connection to introduce if possible, even if it is someone at the same company or organization. Then, ask that person for help to connect with them. Deliver something valuable and start to build a connection. – Craig Herman, Aware 3. DEMONSTRATE YOUR UNDERSTANDING OF THEIR BUSINESS.

To engage a potential partner in a sustainable way you must demonstrate you understand their business and their challenges. Simply inviting them to join forces isn’t good enough in today’s competitive environment, but writing a thoughtful introduction that refers in detail to something they got right that you noticed in the news and why you think it’s important is more apt to command attention. – Kendra Davenport, Easterseals 4. ADDRESS PAIN POINTS AND INDUSTRY TRENDS. Ideally, starting to build rapport by addressing specific pain points or industry trends is a great way to start an initial relationship, offering insights or resources tailored to the business contact’s challenges. However, if that does not work, reaching out to your contact’s boss is always a great hack! – Kristin Russel, symplr

5. MAKE IT ALL ABOUT THEM. The key is to make it all about them, not you. Thoroughly research their business, industry, and challenges to show you understand their specific needs and goals. Instead of going for the hard sell, focus on providing upfront value by sharing relevant insights, leveraging mutual interests, or offering your expert advice. – Frederik Bussler, Bussler & Co 6. CONNECT ON LINKEDIN.

Ugh, does anyone like reaching out to a cold contact?! I did it for a year and hated it. Now, we connect on LinkedIn without a message, signifying we are not selling anything, and then offer free webinars and workshops as events on LinkedIn. I prefer to look at this as the start of a relationship; offer something of value and let the recipient decide if we align with a top box need they have. – Gretchen Goffe, DTLiveLAB 7. LEVERAGE VIDEO MAIL. Don’t use email; use video mail. Curiosity might get them to watch. People want to work with others they know, like, and trust. Video is one of the best ways to start building trust. Also, make sure your message is clear about the benefits of them taking the next step. – Steve Anderson, Catalyit LLC

8. LEAD WITH GENUINE CURIOSITY. There’s an old saying; “Ask for money, get advice. Ask for advice, get money.” I’ve found connecting with genuine curiosity is always the best way to form an authentic relationship, which is the most rewarding of all. Ask a question, lean into someone’s expertise. It may turn into a sale, it may turn into a referral, it may be nothing for 10 years, and then turn into the best deal of your career. – Millie Tadewaldt, Brilliant 9. FIND A COMMON INTEREST.

Supporting those who support what’s important to you is always a great place to start. Connect with them and share why those mutual interests are so meaningful to you. For example, if you find out they are involved with helping the environment, start by communicating why that led you to connect with them and express your interest in a partnership to help further that mission. – John Hall, Calendar 10. REACH OUT WITH AN OPPORTUNITY FIRST. Reach out to the lead with something that genuinely interests them—like a networking event invitation or a related content piece—instead of a hard sell. However, to know their interests, you must establish a data-driven lead-scoring system that assigns a value to leads based on their behavior and preferences. This will make your outreach more targeted, increasing conversion rates. – Krishnan Venkata, LatentView Analytics Corporation

11. LEVERAGE IDENTITY INSIGHTS. Use identity insights to warm up your target prospect list. Don’t just simply cold call or email to start. Build an echo chamber through data-driven, targeted digital advertising and social media in advance to build awareness and brand recognition before the first outreach. Offline to online identity resolution-driven ad strategies will effectively prime your targets for the first conversation. – Bryan Whitaker, Statara 12. FOCUS ON YOUR MESSAGING STRATEGY (AND THE INFORMATION BEHIND IT).

Get crystal clear on your areas of innovation as a company. Pair insights from customer advisories and market research with your own unique offerings and capabilities to develop differentiated messaging that resonates with the person you’re talking to. These are your “winning conversations” and they will light your way. – Terry Mirza, Compugen Systems, Inc. 13. EDUCATE YOURSELF FIRST. Before reaching out, spend time researching the contact and their company. Understand their business model, recent achievements, challenges they might be facing, and their industry context to tailor your message to their specific needs and interests. – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal

14. PERSONALIZE YOUR OUTREACH. Craft hyper-personalized outreach providing clear, substantive value tailored to their unique situation and pain points. Share targeted advice and case studies showing your impact before asking for anything. By showing that you can create value, you’re more likely to win a cold contact over. They’ll give you an opportunity to showcase what you can do. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner 15. RESEARCH THE CONTACT FIRST.

Do your homework, even if that means you’ll only have time to reach out to fewer prospects. The more you know about the prospect and the more you can be helpful, the more likely the prospect is to take the call or answer the email. – Barry Lowenthal, Inuvo, Inc. 16. TAILOR YOUR OUTREACH TO THEIR NEEDS AND INTERESTS. When reaching out to a cold contact for a business partnership or sale, personalize your approach. Research the contact’s business needs and interests, and tailor your message to address how your service or product can specifically solve their problems or add value. This shows genuine interest and increases engagement. – Stephen Nalley, Black Briar Advisors

17. SEND A LETTER ABOUT WHO YOU ARE AND WHY YOU ARE MAKING CONTACT. Send a well-written letter that briefly describes who you are and why you are writing to them. Then, invite them to a meeting preferably over lunch (or with food served afterward). Maybe you can just give some general idea of what it is you are seeking in the letter, but it is best to leave the specifics to be discussed during the proposed meeting. – Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures 18. LOCATE A MUTUAL INTEREST OR CONNECTION.

I find the best way to warm up a cold contact is to find a mutual connection, whether that’s a shared social media connection, a sports team, a college or university, a favorite vacation place, or a hobby. Because of social media, we’re a very connected world, so there’s no excuse for not finding a mutual relationship or interest. That will go a long way in establishing initial trust and rapport. – Tom Freiling, Freiling Agency 19. SEND A SHORT, PERSONALIZED EMAIL. A short, personalized email is often the best way to contact a cold contact about a business partnership or sale. Study the contact to understand their wants, problems, and needs. Make it clear in your email how your product or service can help them and how it can solve their problems or help them reach their goals. Keep the email short and to the point, and discuss the benefits of partnerships. – Christena Garduno, Media culture