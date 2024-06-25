Beyond the pink slip. This is how to deal with layoffs and build back teams

BY Jenn Lim4 minute read

The tech layoff wave of 2023 continues to gain momentum in 2024, with other industries like media, finance, and retail adding to its strength. Estee Lauder, UPS, Dow, and Citigroup are the latest companies to announce layoffs in a tenuous economy that’s being taunted by the impact of AI.

The repercussions of mass layoffs extend far beyond those receiving a pink slip (or, these days, an email, call in Zoomland, or login lockout), and the effects ripple throughout the organization, leaving those remaining with feelings of uncertainty, overwhelm, and discontentment, which often results in “layoff contagion.” The impact of layoffs is felt far before announcements are made that impair people’s ability to show up fully. We all still have scars that haven’t healed from getting 2020’d and beyond. Our nerves are frayed, emotions are high, and we still can’t predict the next big change we can’t control (hello, enduring wars and elections), so working through mass layoffs can push some employees to the mental, emotional, and physiological edge. Research shows employees who stay on after layoffs grapple with anxiety, insecurity, low morale, and sadness—aka survivor guilt. This leads to the exact thing we didn’t want for people in the first place: disengagement, bad job performance, reduced innovation, and a decline in the quality of output.

A psychological component of workforce downsizing can harm the remaining employees’ well-being, commitment, and mindset. Many organizations overlook the struggle of employees who “survive” the layoffs. These employees often grapple with balancing the “guilt” of surviving the layoffs, the loss of their coworkers, and a sense of despair and fear they might be next. The challenge is recovering from these feelings deeply embedded within the culture. The root causes of layoff contagion can be linked to a lack of psychological safety, transparency, and trust, impacting the individual (ME) and the collective (WE) well-being of everyone within the organizational ecosystem. By fostering resilience on both personal and team levels, organizations can mitigate the negative effects of layoffs and contribute to a healthier, more invested corporate culture. By fostering a community that cares about us (by being intentional about the people we spend our time with), people we trust can bolster us even when the resilience wears off. Getting laid off has an extreme impact; it’s “one of the most traumatic events you can experience in life,” according to the Department of Labor. The immediate concerns about financial stability and well-being are only the tip of the iceberg. The aftermath can trigger a cascade of self-doubt, eroding confidence, and even a reevaluation of one’s identity. The harsh reality is that no one is immune to the possibility of being laid off—it can affect our whole ecosystem: our partners, children, extended family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers. So we must reflect on how we can give meaningful support to those facing this difficult situation, whether they’re colleagues or loved ones.

