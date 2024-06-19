Fast company logo
From AI that changes customer voices to sound less angry to software that detects employee stress, new tech aims to improve the customer service industry.

These companies want to use AI to make call center jobs less horrible

[Photos: GlobalP/iStock/Getty Images, chuanthit kunlayanamitre/iStock/Getty Images, karandaev/iStock/Getty Images]

BY Chris Morris3 minute read

Working at a call center can be a stressful job. For eight hours (or more!) a day, you talk with customers who have problems—and oftentimes those frustrations boil over. That can take a toll on the mental health of employees.

Added to the stress is the looming threat of artificial intelligence making those workers obsolete. But AI, as it stands today, is nowhere near ready to be the public face of a company for its most frustrated customers. As work on the technology progresses, some businesses are leaning on AI to make call center jobs a bit less traumatic.

Mental health studies have found call center workers to be more prone to burnout and compassion fatigue than many other professions. A 2021 study found just under 46% of the call center employees were mentally in an at-risk group and encouraged “training, counseling, and support programs” for the workers.

But with the help of AI, some companies are attempting to counter those negatives.

SoftBank

Japan’s SoftBank Corp., a telecommunications firm that is a subsidiary of Softbank Group (along with the Softbank Vision Fund), has unveiled an AI-driven technology that alters the voice of angry customers, giving them a calmer demeanor, which it says can help protect workers from the mental tolls of being screamed at and harassed.

The technology is expected to be available in fiscal 2025, after additional fine-tuning, according to the company. It changes angry rants of frustrated customers to a calmer tone. Toshiyuki Nakatani, who developed the tech, said he used a character from the popular anime series Gegege no Kitaro as his voice inspiration.

The AI was trained with the help of 10 actors who were hired to perform over 100 phrases in a wide range of emotions. The words spoken by the customers to agents aren’t changed, just factors like pitch and inflection. 

