These companies want to use AI to make call center jobs less horrible

Working at a call center can be a stressful job. For eight hours (or more!) a day, you talk with customers who have problems—and oftentimes those frustrations boil over. That can take a toll on the mental health of employees.

Added to the stress is the looming threat of artificial intelligence making those workers obsolete. But AI, as it stands today, is nowhere near ready to be the public face of a company for its most frustrated customers. As work on the technology progresses, some businesses are leaning on AI to make call center jobs a bit less traumatic.

Mental health studies have found call center workers to be more prone to burnout and compassion fatigue than many other professions. A 2021 study found just under 46% of the call center employees were mentally in an at-risk group and encouraged “training, counseling, and support programs” for the workers.

But with the help of AI, some companies are attempting to counter those negatives.