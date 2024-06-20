These developers used to flip houses. Here’s why they’re pivoting to high-end remodels

Higher home values and a stubbornly high interest rate has meant more Americans, even the well-off, are sitting on their homes , decreasing mobility and freezing up the housing market. One developer, Thomas James Homes, believes there’s big business in helping high-end homeowners remake, as opposed to resell, their existing real estate.

Operating mostly in high-end neighborhoods in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, and Phoenix metro areas, the developer has pivoted a bit to helping homeowners in desirable neighborhoods—especially owners with low-interest rate mortgages who don’t want to move—renovate and redevelop their homes without the stress and uncertainty of a custom build.

This concept isn’t brand new, but Thomas James hopes to streamline and package the process. You could call it subscription boxing the McMansion. A new in-house app helps their sales teams provide this white-glove treatment for high-earning households locked in during an especially challenging housing market. Flipping is out, and sitting on and reinvesting in your property is in.

“We go into neighborhoods, tear down old homes, and build homes for the way people live today,” says Gina Nixon, head of customer and brand experience for Thomas James. “It’s an unusual business model. We actually use a lot of technology to keep it organized, simple, and stress-free for homeowners as much as possible.”