Apple is reportedly suspending work on the Vision Pro 2

Apple has suspended work on the next generation of its Vision Pro amid slowing sales of the high-end headset, according to The Information .

The company has reportedly been deprioritizing the next Vision Pro headset over the past year. Apple is continuing to work on a less-expensive version, which will have fewer features and is supposed to be released before the end of next year, the report said.

An Apple spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to Fast Company‘s request for comment on The Information report.

Apple originally expected to sell as many as 800,000 Vision Pro headsets in 2024, according to an April report from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple now expects to sell between 400,000 and 450,000 Vision Pro units this year, which includes international orders, Kuo said.