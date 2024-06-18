Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Apple is continuing to work on a less-expensive version that is supposed to be released next year.

Apple is reportedly suspending work on the Vision Pro 2

[Photo: Roméo A./Unsplash]

BY Jessica Bursztynsky1 minute read

Apple has suspended work on the next generation of its Vision Pro amid slowing sales of the high-end headset, according to The Information.

The company has reportedly been deprioritizing the next Vision Pro headset over the past year. Apple is continuing to work on a less-expensive version, which will have fewer features and is supposed to be released before the end of next year, the report said.

An Apple spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to Fast Company‘s request for comment on The Information report.

Apple originally expected to sell as many as 800,000 Vision Pro headsets in 2024, according to an April report from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple now expects to sell between 400,000 and 450,000 Vision Pro units this year, which includes international orders, Kuo said.

advertisement

Apple recently opened up preorders to customers in mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore. Preorders open up to customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the U.K. starting later this month.

But the Pro models are extremely pricey, with devices starting at $3,500. Apple’s intending to make its less-expensive Vision product as affordable as a high-end iPhone, which retails for up to $1,600, The Information reported. However, Apple has been struggling to cut costs without dropping too many key features, according to the report.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jessica Bursztynsky is a staff writer on Fast Company’s technology desk. She primarily focuses on the gig economy and other consumer internet companies, including gig workers working in extreme heatTinder’s plans to refresh the legacy app, and Uber and Lyft’s worker benefits More

Explore Topics