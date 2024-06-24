This clever record player concept mounts directly onto your wall

BY Hunter Schwarz1 minute read

You can hang vinyl records on a wall as decor, but playing them on a wall is another matter. Swedish industrial designer Oscar Olsson designed a record player concept that would change that.

Olsson’s Disco Volante elevates vinyl-as-decor from college dorm room to retro-futuristic high art. His record player concept has a fully automatic steel turntable and a plastic tonearm housing unit in orange, green, yellow, and black that can be mounted to the wall. [Photo: Disco Volante] The idea grew out of an early concept for a wall-mounted record player Olsson designed in 2020 called the TT-90 that had a physical control panel with mobile device connectivity. Over time, though, “all I could see was the technical difficulties with the concept,” he tells Fast Company in an email. “So I decided to design a new wall-mounted turntable that would be more realistic from a functional perspective and also have a clearer story with its design.” “I wanted to design an unmistakable icon that would celebrate physical form, tactility, and the vinyl experience,” he says.

