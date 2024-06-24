This clever record player concept mounts directly onto your wall

You can hang vinyl records on a wall as decor, but playing them on a wall is another matter. Swedish industrial designer Oscar Olsson designed a record player concept that would change that.
Olsson’s Disco Volante elevates vinyl-as-decor from college dorm room to retro-futuristic high art. His record player concept has a fully automatic steel turntable and a plastic tonearm housing unit in orange, green, yellow, and black that can be mounted to the wall.
The idea grew out of an early concept for a wall-mounted record player Olsson designed in 2020 called the TT-90 that had a physical control panel with mobile device connectivity. Over time, though, “all I could see was the technical difficulties with the concept,” he tells Fast Company in an email. “So I decided to design a new wall-mounted turntable that would be more realistic from a functional perspective and also have a clearer story with its design.”
“I wanted to design an unmistakable icon that would celebrate physical form, tactility, and the vinyl experience,” he says.
The challenge in designing a wall-mounted record player, he says, is that it has to be functional and still look good. With the Disco Volante, which translates in English to “flying disc” or “flying saucer,” it has to look good in two arrangements, with the platter, the part of the record player that a vinyl record is set and plays on up and folded down.
Olsson says he hopes to take the record player from concept to publicly available reality, but there are still technical questions he needs to answer. To start, the concept is in its early stages and doesn’t have mobile or Bluetooth connectivity. (So no word on sound quality, either.)
“I sure want it hanging on my wall!” he says. “I designed it for myself, so it makes me so happy to see so many people asking me where they can get one.”