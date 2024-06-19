Fast company logo
Remote workers are investing in technology to make sure their mouse is moving, even when they’re away. Employee surveillance may be to blame.

What mouse mover technology teaches us about the future of work

[Photo: Luca Bravo/Unsplash]

BY Henry Chandonnet4 minute read

Tools that keep a worker’s online status as active, often known as “mouse movers,” are the newest technological debate of the virtual work era. 

Last month, Wells Fargo disclosed to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority that the bank had fired nearly a dozen employees “after review of allegations involving simulation of keyboard activity creating impression of active work.” Mouse movers “took off during the pandemic-spurred work-from-home era, with people swapping tips for using them on social-media sites Reddit and TikTok,” reports Bloomberg. “Such gadgets are available on Amazon.com for less than $20.”

But despite the negative consequences for the Wells Fargo employees who were accused of faking their online productivity, mouse movers continue to rise in popularity among workers. And manufacturers report a rise in demand. 

But why do employees feel the need to keep their cursor in flight? Better yet, why are managers so intent on measuring the performance of remote employees through their hours online?

