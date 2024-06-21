How a luxury vacation rental startup is using AI to guide guests

The vacation rental startup Wander is using AI to power a next-generation concierge service.
Wander, which manages and rents out dozens of high-end vacation homes across the country, aims to deliver the same level of reliable luxury as a top-of-the-line hotel chain. And to eliminate some of the confusion people can experience navigating idiosyncratic rentals booked through platforms like Airbnb or Vrbo, Wander enables guests to control features like door locks, lighting, and temperature through one smartphone app.
And because Wander manages each of the homes it rents, rather than simply acting as a marketplace or travel agent, it can provide a comprehensive home manual documenting other features, from how to stargaze through in-home telescopes to how to heat up grills and hot tubs. In addition to browsing those manuals directly, guests can chat with an AI-enabled concierge loaded with site-specific data, so it’s able to answer questions from where to find the TV remote to where to go for dinner.
The automated concierge can also field maintenance requests if there’s a problem at a property—or, if need be, transfer questions to a human operator, says founder and CEO John Andrew Entwistle.
“If for whatever reason you seem frustrated, then it’ll automatically transfer to a human, to make sure that you’re getting the best quality of care,” he says.
AI also plays a hand in dispatching tasks to local vendors if there’s a problem like a leaky faucet, automatically creating a service ticket and assigning it to a Wander-approved contractor. Approving a final quote for the repair is still handled by a human—”We don’t have the AI spending money for us quite yet,” Entwistle says—as is interviewing and onboarding the local vendors in the first place. But enlisting the help of AI helps make it possible to manage properties across the country at scale, he says.
“Historically, you would have to have literally dozens of property managers, basically calling and managing and scheduling and all those different things,” he says. “Our thesis at Wander was, could you use software to automate large swaths of the industry, from the actual scheduling to the vendor payouts to the ticket systems.”