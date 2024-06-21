How a luxury vacation rental startup is using AI to guide guests

Wander, which manages and rents out dozens of high-end vacation homes across the country, aims to deliver the same level of reliable luxury as a top-of-the-line hotel chain. And to eliminate some of the confusion people can experience navigating idiosyncratic rentals booked through platforms like Airbnb or Vrbo, Wander enables guests to control features like door locks, lighting, and temperature through one smartphone app.

And because Wander manages each of the homes it rents, rather than simply acting as a marketplace or travel agent, it can provide a comprehensive home manual documenting other features, from how to stargaze through in-home telescopes to how to heat up grills and hot tubs. In addition to browsing those manuals directly, guests can chat with an AI-enabled concierge loaded with site-specific data, so it’s able to answer questions from where to find the TV remote to where to go for dinner.

The automated concierge can also field maintenance requests if there’s a problem at a property—or, if need be, transfer questions to a human operator, says founder and CEO John Andrew Entwistle.