Meet the dark horse of the housing market ‘portal wars’ that Sam Altman is invested in

If you watched the Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl back in February, you might have caught one of Homes.com’s ads, one of which featured Lil Wayne and Jeff Goldblum. These ads are part of CoStar-owned Homes.com’s marketing campaign, which is reportedly the biggest ever in the housing market, as it strives to catch up to Zillow and Realtor.com.

While Homes.com has all the spotlight in the so-called “portal wars,” it appears this month the competition got its dark horse: Flyhomes.

Earlier this month, the home listing site Flyhomes announced that it had acquired the real estate AI startup ZeroDown, which reportedly raised $30 million in capital from Sam Altman and the venture capital fund Goodwater Capital in 2019. Flyhomes has launched an AI-powered home search portal as a result of this acquisition.