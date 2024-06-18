Bacon ice cream, a handful of butter: McDonald’s scraps AI drive-through orders after hilarious glitches

BY Sarah Bregel2 minute read

McDonald’s is ditching its drive-through AI ordering system after too many customers wound up with hilarious, wonky orders from the artificial intelligence tech.

The fast food giant, which had been testing voice-automated ordering systems at about 100 restaurant drive-throughs since 2021, is now booting it from the menu. It seems to be because AI, at least when it comes to taking orders as people shout them from their car windows, turns out not to be a very good listener. The systems’ miscalculations have led to some highly amusing viral videos with absurdly incorrect orders—like a handful of butter, hundreds of chicken nuggets, and ice cream loaded with bacon. Restaurant Business was first to report the news that the chain would ditch AI and go back to real drive-through workers in all of its restaurants for the time being.

“After a thoughtful review, McDonald’s has decided to end our current partnership with IBM on AOT, and the technology will be shut off in all restaurants currently testing it no later than July 26, 2024,” Mason Smoot, chief restaurant officer for McDonald’s USA, said in an email obtained by Restaurant Business. “While there have been successes to date, we feel there is an opportunity to explore voice ordering solutions more broadly,” Smoot explained. In a statement to Fast Company, McDonald’s said it was confident that “a voice ordering solution for drive-thru will be part of our restaurants’ future,” and it hoped to “make an informed decision on a future voice ordering solution by the end of the year.” While the company is no longer working with IBM on the new tech, the email asserted that the corporation “remains a trusted partner” that McDonald’s “will still utilize,” while also seeking other partnerships in its future AI ventures.

The tech won’t be gone from the fast food giant’s restaurants forever, but the company says it will wait until competitors bring in AI, too. However, lots of other chains are already using AI more broadly. Checkers, Hardee’s, Wendy’s, Dunkin’, and Taco Bell have tested AI technology in drive-throughs, while some have fully implemented it. Wendy’s has begun using AI to adapt their menu, too, by implementing AI menu changes and suggestive selling based on things like the weather. Not only will it suggest items based on the weather, but the AI-driven menu could also change prices of more in-demand items—like boosting the price of ice cream on a hot day.