I’m dyslexic. This is how ‘dyslexic thinking’ can future-proof your career

The AI revolution has arrived and is transforming workplaces, across the world. The World Economic Forum (WEF) predicts that 50% of jobs will be done by machines by 2025. But as organizations race to embrace the AI revolution, one group is best placed to unlock its potential: the dyslexic thinkers.

Dyslexic thinking is defined as “an approach to problem-solving, assessing information, and learning, often used by people with dyslexia, it involves pattern recognition, spatial reasoning, lateral thinking, and interpersonal communication.” Twenty percent of the global population are dyslexic and are above average at imagining, reasoning, visualizing, communicating, connecting with others, and highly curious. These are all dyslexic thinking skills. Seeing things differently helps dyslexic thinkers innovate, inventing what we can’t live without. Some of the world’s greatest breakthroughs have been created by dyslexic and neurodiverse minds able to think outside the box, like Thomas Edison’s invention of the light bulb and Steve Jobs’s creation of the iPhone.

Now, in the new AI revolution world, we’re finding that AI thinking is the perfect copilot to dyslexic thinking. It’s removing barriers and turbocharging dyslexic thinkers’ innovation and creativity. Here are five reasons why. AI can’t replicate dyslexic thinking While AI has evolved to replicate many skills, it cannot replace the sought-after “power skills” like complex problem-solving, adaptability, emotional intelligence, creativity, and innovation, and these are all dyslexic thinking skills.

The World Economic Forum’s “Skills for the Future” lists these power skills as the top skills every workplace is looking for. Recognizing this, LinkedIn has added dyslexic thinking as a skill on their platform, and the term dyslexic thinking entered the dictionary. And while AI can’t replicate these valuable skills, it can complement them brilliantly. AI is dyslexic thinking’s ultimate assistant AI thinking aggregates, while dyslexic thinking innovates, making it the perfect copilot. AI aggregates content super quickly, sifting through huge amounts of information to compile a comprehensive draft to work from.

This is a powerful tool for dyslexics who find reading large amounts of information both time-consuming and challenging. AI allows us to lean into our dyslexic thinking skills and immediately begin to interrogate and innovate with the information that AI has compiled. Seventy-two percent of dyslexics see AI tools, such as ChatGPT, as a valuable opportunity to apply dyslexic thinking and spark innovation. Dyslexics are experts at asking the right questions. The success of using AI depends on the questions you ask—the better your prompts, the better AI will perform. Dyslexic thinkers are at an advantage here, too.

We are natural questioners; we see the big picture and look at problems differently. This means we are skilled at asking questions that push AI to give the best information. Eighty-four percent of dyslexics are above average at reasoning, understanding patterns, and evaluating possibilities, which are all critical elements of looking across a subject to ask interesting, probing questions. Dyslexics are skilled storytellers. The internet and social media have created a world of information overload, and it can feel impossible to get to the core of the stories we are being told and should share.

Dyslexics are skilled storytellers. We’re great at assimilating lots of information to get to the heart of the story, and we can tell it in a simple, compelling way that others understand and relate to. Seventy-one percent are above average at communicating using their skills to cut through the noise and simplify key messages. And we have strong emotional intelligence. Over 80% are above average at Connecting (understanding themselves and empathizing with others), making us good at crafting clear engaging stories. AI is evolving. Dyslexics are adapting Integrating AI capabilities in an organization will involve upskilling and reskilling the current workforce, and workforces must be willing to embrace change. Dyslexic thinkers thrive on change and learning new skills.