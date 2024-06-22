Your iPhone is about to get a security boost. Inside Apple iOS 18’s exciting new privacy features

Earlier this month, Apple previewed iOS 18, the next generation of the company’s iPhone operating system. The star of iOS 18 is Apple Intelligence , the company’s layer of artificial intelligence that’s integrated into the larger operating system’s software. Apple Intelligence is unique in the field because it was designed from the ground up to maintain user privacy. But it isn’t the only new security and privacy feature coming to the iPhone this fall. Here are four other things your iPhone will now be able to do:

Perhaps the best security and privacy feature coming is the ability to limit which contacts an app can see when you give it access to your address book on your iPhone.

Some apps work better when they know who you know. They acquire this information by asking permission to read all the contacts you keep in the Contacts app of your iPhone. Some apps have valid reasons for wanting access to your contacts: Social media and messaging apps use your contacts to help you more easily connect with friends and family on their platform. Or a travel app might ask to access your contacts to make it easier to keep your friends informed of changes to your itinerary.

[Photo: Apple]

But your contacts can reveal more about you than you might be comfortable sharing. They can reveal medical conditions you may have (for example, if you have your oncologist saved in your contacts), your religious affiliation (if you have your church, temple, or mosque address), and, of course where you live, work, and attend school. Once some apps have this data of yours, who knows what they’ll actually do with it? In the worst cases, some apps have weaponized a user’s contact information against them.