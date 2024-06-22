Your iPhone is about to get a security boost. Inside Apple iOS 18’s exciting new privacy features

Earlier this month, Apple previewed iOS 18, the next generation of the company’s iPhone operating system. The star of iOS 18 is Apple Intelligence, the company’s layer of artificial intelligence that’s integrated into the larger operating system’s software. Apple Intelligence is unique in the field because it was designed from the ground up to maintain user privacy. But it isn’t the only new security and privacy feature coming to the iPhone this fall. Here are four other things your iPhone will now be able to do:
Keep your contacts private
Perhaps the best security and privacy feature coming is the ability to limit which contacts an app can see when you give it access to your address book on your iPhone.
Some apps work better when they know who you know. They acquire this information by asking permission to read all the contacts you keep in the Contacts app of your iPhone. Some apps have valid reasons for wanting access to your contacts: Social media and messaging apps use your contacts to help you more easily connect with friends and family on their platform. Or a travel app might ask to access your contacts to make it easier to keep your friends informed of changes to your itinerary.
But your contacts can reveal more about you than you might be comfortable sharing. They can reveal medical conditions you may have (for example, if you have your oncologist saved in your contacts), your religious affiliation (if you have your church, temple, or mosque address), and, of course where you live, work, and attend school. Once some apps have this data of yours, who knows what they’ll actually do with it? In the worst cases, some apps have weaponized a user’s contact information against them.
Before iOS 18, you only had two options when an app wanted access to your contacts: let them access all the contacts in your address book or none. But in iOS 18, you’ll be able to grant an app access to the contacts of your choosing—for example, your friends but not your health professionals, financial advisers, or religious leaders. This is a feature I’ve long advocated for, and I’m thrilled to see Apple finally implementing it.
Lock any app behind Face ID
Another terrific security feature coming to iOS 18 is the ability to lock any app behind Face ID, the iPhone’s biometric authentication system. Face ID has existed on the iPhone since 2017. It keeps the device locked unless it recognizes that you’re the one trying to get access. Apple has also long allowed third-party developers to offer the ability to lock their app behind Face ID (many banking apps offer this functionality, for example).
However, in iOS 18 Apple is giving users control over which apps they want to lock behind Face ID, no longer having to rely on developers to add this safety feature. Users can simply lock any app behind Face ID if they want to.