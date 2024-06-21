Dagne Dover’s new luggage takes on Samsonite

BY Elizabeth Segran4 minute read

If you’re at an airport, you’ll notice a segment of travelers wheeling around colorful hardshell luggage from trendy brands like Away and July. But the majority of people are still using suitcase from the legacy luggage-maker Samsonite, which controls a fifth of the market and owns brands like American Tourister, High Sierra, ebags, and Tumi.

Dagne Dover, a direct-to-consumer handbag startup, is bringing a new suitcase to the $165 billion luggage market. But it’s not trying to compete with its peer DTC brands. Instead, it has created a soft-side suitcase that looks like a sleeker, more attractive version of those made by older, more established brands. And it is painstakingly designed to put practicality first. [Photo: Dagne Dover] Deepa Gandhi, Melissa Mash and Jessy Dover launched Dagne Dover in 2013 in an effort to take on the legacy handbag brands. Having worked in the bag industry, they had observed that many brands were designing to capitalize on trends and to maximize profits. Few were thinking about the practical needs of the user. So they focused on creating highly pragmatic bags made from lightweight materials like neoprene that are full of features like padded technology pockets and temperature regulating water bottle sleeves. The brand has thrived by catering to a very specific customer who is interested in blending practicality with a sleek, modern aesthetic.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Photo: Dagne Dover] Three years ago, in the midst of the pandemic, the founders set out to design luggage. Jessy Dover was traveling extensively because she had given up her primary apartment and was floating nomadically around the country. But she couldn’t find a suitcase that fit her needs. The hardshell cases were attractive, but in her mind, impractical. Meanwhile, the softside luggage wasn’t aesthetically pleasing to her. “The heritage brands had really good quality, but they had a vibe I really didn’t identify with,” she recalls. So she went to the drawing board to design her dream suitcase. The final product has the silhouette of the kind of softside luggage made by Samsonite or American Tourister, but it comes in modern colors like citrine, moss and terracotta. It comes in a $625 carry-on size, and a $725 check-in size. [Photo: Dagne Dover] Unlike a hardshell, Dagne Dover’s new suitcase opens in two ways. It opens in the middle, creating two equally sized compartments. But there’s also a zipper on one side of the suitcase, so you can access everything inside. “If you want to take out a sweater from a hardshell, you have to open it from the middle, so everyone at the airport can see all your belongings,” says Mash. “With this approach, you can take out a sweater, or your child’s toy easily.”

[Photo: Dagne Dover] Mash says there were many other useful features of softside luggage. They were able to incorporate a padded pocket for your technology, so you can bring your laptop or table in your rolling suitcase, rather than in a separate bag. And the luggage has some give, so it can expand and contract as needed. “If you’re trying to squeeze it into a trunk, you can squish it a little, to make it fit,” says Mash. [Photo: Dagne Dover] In addition to these suitcases, the team created two other bags specifically designed for carrying suits or dresses that cannot be folded. There’s a $295 garment bag designed to hold very large dresses (including a wedding dress) that collapses into a tote bag and fits on top of luggage. There’s also a $395 duffle bag that can unfold to fit a suit inside. “We perfected the design so that you can unzip it using just one hand,” says Dover. “These are made of very lightweight recycled polyester material.” [Photo: Dagne Dover] And there’s also a wide range of packing cubes of different colors and sizes. The founders point out that travelers often have systems for organizing their items. Some people might want to organize items by color, and there’s also a labeling system, so that you can see exactly what’s inside.

advertisement