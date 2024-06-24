This tiny coffee machine will make you a ‘perfect’ Americano

BY Jesus Diaz2 minute read

Pebble is the third coffee machine that London-based design firm Layer has created for Kanu, a Korean coffee company obsessed with brewing a cup from machines with the smallest possible form factor. With Pebble, Layer reduced the overall coffee-maker footprint a bit more than its two previous Kanu designs—Urban (which recently won a Red Dot Design Award) and Breeze. Amusingly, the Pebble focuses on making just one type of coffee: the perfect Americano.

At least, that’s what the companies claim this machine does. Being a total piece of Eurotrash, I used to hate the Americano, which Europeans have long believed to be terrible, reheated drip filtered coffee. Espresso, cortado, Moka, even French press or the sock-full-of-coffee infusion that they used to make in my mom’s old village was better than the American alternative. Nowadays, baristas have dignified the concoction, turning it into a cup that typically has a 1:3 or 1:1 espresso-to-water mix. I’ve learned that on some late mornings, I actually prefer to have an Americano than the typically intense Spanish solos or cortados. Must be old age. [Photo: Pebble] But I digress. For some reason I just love the idea of having a coffee machine at home that is expressly designed for Americanos, even if they’re brewed from a capsule. (Side note: Kanu and the rest of instant coffee makers should license CoffeeB’s plastic-and-metal-free ball system and get rid of this wasteful capsule silliness once and for all).

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

advertisement