Want happy customers? Focus on removing their pain points

BY Fast Company Executive Board3 minute read

In 2023, global IT software spending reached approximately $913 billion; that number is projected to surpass a trillion dollars in 2024. Despite these massive investments, a recent survey revealed that over half of businesses squander at least 10% of their budgets on underutilized software, with some wasting up to 20% on unused cloud resources.

This gap between purchasing and use highlights a critical issue: the misalignment between technological investments and actual user needs. As designers, our primary focus is to bridge this gap by eliminating unnecessary features that complicate the user experience. Consider smartphones, for example, where many pre-installed apps remain untouched. Similarly, entirely unused enterprise products point to an inability to address genuine customer problems. GETTING RID OF NOISE BY LISTENING Throughout my career, the most common request I’ve received from customers has been for simple, efficient, time-saving products. Essentially, they want solutions that not only meet their needs but do so both quickly and accurately. Products that have too many features or are too complex to use are at odds with their needs. This demand for simplicity highlights a critical tension often found between design and sales teams. Sales teams might prefer to emphasize the plethora of features in their pitches, while design pushes for simplification and ease of use.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

In instances where customers may find that they only need 10%-20% of the features offered in a pre-existing solution, the remaining 80%-90% become just “noise,” complicating and prolonging core actions. When this occurs, customers won’t hesitate to voice their dissatisfaction. Hence, prioritizing quality over quantity is crucial. (After all, how many of those pre-installed smartphone apps do you use?) Companies renowned for exceptional user experiences concentrate on identifying and addressing customer pain points efficiently. However, when launching new products, there’s always a risk that some features may go unused. To mitigate this waste, it’s vital to focus intensely on real customer pain points and devise solutions for them. Employing data-backed insights can significantly aid in highlighting these customer struggles and needs. My team employs a strategy known as customer experience outcomes (CXOs) to maintain this critical focus; design teams should adopt whichever approach best aligns with their desired outcomes. Essential questions to consider include: What tasks are complex for our customers? What are their main objectives and desired outcomes? What frustrations are they eager to eliminate?

Addressing these questions ensures our designs prioritize customer needs over technological capabilities and helps identify potential friction points that could detract from the user experience. By adopting a customer-centric design approach, we have a higher probability of creating products that truly resonate with users and stand out in a crowded marketplace. THE ROLE OF INNOVATION AND TRUST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION

advertisement

Many companies like to claim that they are innovative, but true innovation is hard to achieve. Why is that? I find that the ability to innovate is built on customer trust. When you innovate, you are bound to get some things wrong. Even with the absolute best intentions, the more innovative the solution, the higher the probability of deviating from a customer’s goal. Sometimes this happens when teams make assumptions about what their customer needs. It can also happen when teams listen to the customer in good faith, but due to errors or misunderstandings, still end up delivering a product that simply doesn’t work for the user. However, the more trust your customers have in you, the higher their threshold for weathering the inevitable misses delivered when innovating. Through hard work, teams can gain and maintain a place of trust with customers—and that’s where the magic happens.