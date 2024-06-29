Employers believe this is the age you’re too old to hire. This is why they’re wrong

Years ago, when my firm was just getting established, I was pitching for a new creative contract. I brought along an older male consultant who had wrinkles, a pot belly, thinning hair, and a 30-year-old portfolio of corporate speech writing. I wanted him to accompany me because I was attempting to fend off ageism as an insecure, self-conscious, entrepreneur scared to go alone into a dark wood-paneled boardroom, feeling that my experience was not commensurate with my talent.
During the meeting, I was asked by the prospect how old I was. I paused, thinking: Why was he asking? What if I told the truth? Even back then, I understood that people thought I was 20 years younger than I was. I was torn between telling the truth or lying. I didn’t want to be judged based on my actual age.
I was willing to risk losing a lucrative contract to make sure that the prospect did not know how old I was but I succumbed to telling the truth. Deep down, I felt that I had made a tactical error against ageism. I was right. The man’s mouth dropped open. He looked at me, shocked, and said, “I had no idea you were that old.”
He’s not alone. A survey from the nonprofit Transamerica Institute found that more than a third (35%) of employers thought that someone 58 years old was “too old” to hire.
Aging is way more than skin deep. The catch is not the way you look, it’s about the way you act. Don’t give in to loud laughter, don’t be silly; always behave in public, etc.
I’ve always fought against this way of thinking. I insist on my childlike curiosity, my interest, and desire to keep building and creating through my work. I look out of my eyes and notice things. I listen to music I’ve never heard before. I talk with strangers as I’m riding on the train.
But no matter how young you act, (especially as a woman in business), you will eventually run up against ageism at work in the form of a hiring manager or a colleague who will look for ways to find out your age.