‘Rizz’ vs. ‘skibidi’: Why some slang words stick around and others fade away

BY Joe Berkowitz7 minute read

Perhaps the greatest prank of all time happened in 1992, when a New York Times reporter looking for local color in Seattle’s then-exploding grunge scene interviewed a rep from the city’s Sub Pop Records—who fed him a list of phony slang terms, like “swingin’ on the flippity-flop.” (It supposedly meant: hanging out.) Lately though, whenever I come across some of the many recent articles about popular Gen Z slang, I get a sneaking suspicion a similar prank may be underway right now.

It’s not because finding new slang indecipherable as a middle-aged person suggests the train of relevance is leaving the station without me. Or it’s not just that, anyway. Mainly, it’s because one particular term comes across as almost aggressively bewildering. Skibidi, I’m told, is a meme-derived filler word with no set definition that is sometimes used in tandem with toilet. (Technically, this is a Gen Alpha phrase, but it’s frequently misattributed to Zoomers.) Now, clearly no slang lasts forever—it marks a moment, like linguistic graffiti, before being pressure-washed away by fresh(er) language—but unlike any other phrase from the current crop, this word seems uniquely destined to evaporate in about 15 seconds, for reasons that are hard to articulate. According to lexical experts, though, there are many historic precedents for why some slang terms end up disappearing faster than others. “Every word and phrase has its own story, just like humans,” says Grant Barrett, a lexicographer and cohost of A Way with Words, the public radio show about language. In order to understand how any given slang story ends up becoming either a sprawling novel or flash fiction, one should first know how these stories begin.

How slang hits critical mass Slang is, according to Barrett, a protest against mainstream culture—which is why it so often originates with historically marginalized groups, like people of color and the LGBTQ+ community. “This has been going on for more than 50 years,” agrees Valerie Fridland, a linguistics professor at the University of Nevada, Reno, and author of the 2023 book, Like, Literally, Dude: Arguing for the Good in Bad English. “Even the word cool was an appropriation from African American culture in the 1940s, and we see that cycle still happening today.” Once slang is coined, it spreads within and across subcultures the same way as fashion, joke formats, children’s names, and other trends. Influential people start using the new terminology and then it charts a viral course through relational networks. The process is similar to epidemiology. A person you respect or admire and are frequently exposed to picks up a new word or phrase, and before you know it, you’re infected, too.

Sometimes, it takes just one massive super-spreader for new slang to break out—like when Bill Murray improvised the line, “This chick is toast,” in 1984’s Ghostbusters and gave the word toast new meaning. Plenty often, though, slang will burble up among minority communities for ages until, say, Miley Cyrus loudly uses and demonstrates the word twerk throughout 2013 and it subsequently hits critical mass. What we accurately refer to as appropriation is often just how language travels. “Think about us more like animals and less like intellectual creatures,” Barrett says. “Think about this gregarious social species who share ideas and learning with each other. Slang is just one of those tiny bits of information out of all the things we share as gregarious groups.”

It takes much more than a word being widely shared, though, to make it stick. What gives slang staying power In Mean Girls, Regina George (Rachel McAdams) famously shuts down Gretchen Weiners (Lacey Chabert)’s campaign to “make fetch happen.” The most insidious part of this subplot is the subtext: that George herself is probably influential enough to hard-launch fetch if she deigned to. “Gretchen was sort of not the type of girl where people were going to emulate her slang, and therefore fetch was never gonna happen,” Fridland says. “People can make up as many slang words as they want, but the only thing that makes them happen is other people finding the phrase useful and interesting—and usually that’s based on the appeal of the person they hear using it.”

Fetch does have a lot in common, though, with the kinds of slang terms that tend to flourish—even if it likely never will now, since the concept of “making fetch happen” was quickly absorbed into pop culture vernacular and cast a long shadow. Let’s start with brevity. Before she retired in 2018, linguist Connie Eble had a decades-long project of asking her students at the University of North Carolina to bring in fresh slang each term, and one commonality in the words that kept coming up over the years is that they were often short. That characteristic is still common today, with words like rizz, mid, and bruh showing up on most if not all lists of popular Gen Z slang. It also helps if the slang comes from someplace familiar, rather than out of thin air.

“What works best is when slang plays on preexisting words,” Fridland says. “New word coinage is very unusual. It’s really the 1% of new words entering our language that are made up completely. Most of them evolve either by being shortened—like rizz from charisma—or they’re using combinations of previous words, like glow up.” Another element that makes slang last is if it has a clear utility. Rizz, for instance, is Gen Z slang for a quality several previous generations have staked their own claim on: Swag being its immediate predecessor, and mojo sliding in much earlier. Sexual charisma is just something humans never stop thinking about and reacting to, so new words keep bubbling up to describe it. The wider the applicability, the more staying power the word tends to have. “A surprising number of people want to invent a word and get it in a dictionary and become known for it, but they often come up with these tiny niche words,” Barrett says. “If it only fits a rare circumstance, people just aren’t gonna use it for long.”

A term like GOAT, for instance—an acronym for greatest of all time—seems especially well-poised to not hang its jersey up in the rafters any time soon. Not only does it have utility, it has a great breadth of utility: applicable within the context of sports, business, entertainment, and pretty much any other field. Novelty may be what makes people pay attention to a new word, but utility is what ensures they eventually start using it themselves. What makes slang fade faster Much like Mean Girls, the film Never Been Kissed also features a high school student attempting to infect people with slang. In this case, the word actually does catch on. Cool kid Guy Perkins (Jeremy Jordan) successfully entices his fellow students to start using rufus as a superlative.

Judging by how slang often fares in the real world, though, it seems quite unlikely that rufus would have caught on beyond the walls of one high school. Mainly because it doesn’t easily track. About a decade ago, a young woman named Kayla Newman created the onomatopoeic expression on fleek to describe well-groomed eyebrows. It caught on like wildfire, but flamed out just as quickly. The reason may be because people outside the original context couldn’t do the verbal math of how anyone arrived at this phrase, or find occasion to use it themselves. According to Fridland, skibidi is another term that seems headed for the same fate.

“I don’t think that one can really have much of a trajectory because of its abstraction,” she says. “It’s so hard to be relatable beyond the specific meme it comes from. Once it gets to the mainstream, people will be scratching their heads, like ‘What the hell does that mean?’” Sometimes, slang seems inscrutable not because it’s an invented word like skibidi, but because it’s the result of a semantic shift. Take the 1980s slang, tubular. Surfers started using that word to describe a certain type of wave, and because surfers back then had so much cultural cachet that they were widely emulated, surfer-adjacent people began saying tubular as a more general superlative. Divorced from its original meaning, it didn’t survive the semantic shift for very long, and is now mainly remembered for being something the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles used to say. When it comes to specifically youth-oriented slang, though, the greatest threat to longevity is mainstream overexposure.