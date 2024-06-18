In the Marvel universe, all the logos look the same

The company pulled a page from its branding playbook when redesigning the logo for its comics division—effectively giving Comics the same logo as Marvel Studios and Marvel Animation. All feature Marvel’s iconic “red brick” followed by the division’s title sandwiched between two horizontal lines.

The new mark gives Marvel a family of logos with a similar look, designed for corporate synergy versus creative individuality. To put it in comic book terms, the logo is more like X-Men in the early 1960s, when every member wore a similar outfit, than the 1970s version of the team, in which every mutant got their own unique costume.

[Images: Marvel]

History of Marvel’s logo

Marvel Comics once had a distinctive logo of its own. From 1990 to 2000 it used a red logo that spelled out “Marvel” over an MTV-style M, with “Comics” written out in yellow type designed to look like it came from inside a comic book speech bubble. Then the company pivoted from being primarily a comic book publisher to becoming an entertainment company with larger ambitions. A version of its “red brick” logo, introduced in 2000, has been used ever since and forms the basis of its media-specific sub-brands today.