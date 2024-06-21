The ‘vertical village’ keeping a language alive in the heart of Brooklyn

BY Ross Perlin9 minute read

This village has elevators. We step into one of them.

“More of our cousins and relatives live on this side,” says Rasmina, who used to live in the building. “One family is in 6F. Some cousins are on 5. An uncle just moved to 3K. Every floor, there’s one of my aunts living in it, one of my relatives, someone from the village. We’ll start on the sixth floor and come down to the fifth. We’ll knock and see if anybody’s home, just to say hello.” She presses a button, and the box lurches upward. This vertical village in the heart of Brooklyn is home to a significant percentage of the world’s approximately 700 Seke speakers. All are originally from five villages in the Mustang region of northern Nepal, near Tibet, but over 100 live or have lived in this one building 7,000 miles from home. Seke speakers call it 380 because of the address, and it’s now considered the sixth Seke-speaking village. To gather critical mass in a neighborhood is hard; to carve out space in a single building even harder. Forget the “apart” in apartment living. New York City’s vertical villages, the diaspora communities that agglomerate in apartment buildings and don’t appear on any map, are intensely communal sites of cultural and linguistic survival. They upend urban theory. They develop a spatial and social logic all their own. They are also vulnerable.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

I first met Rasmina as part of my work co-leading the Endangered Language Alliance. Based out of a bustling office on 18th Street, we work with a wide web of communities across the city to preserve and document the hundreds of languages that have taken refuge and in some cases flourished here. At a time when pressures from all sides threaten these languages—and former presidents rail against “languages that nobody in this country has ever heard of”—the work feels increasingly important. In a vertical village like 380, the future of a language is at stake. Like Trung, the language I researched in China, Seke belongs to the Tibeto-Burman language family, which includes Tibetan, Burmese, and ultimately all forms of Chinese, but also hundreds of smaller languages spoken across the Himalayas. For centuries, Seke speakers were under Tibetan political, economic, religious, and cultural influence, but Nepali (an Indo-European language closer to Hindi and ultimately English) started spreading up from the south around the 18th century. Today, Seke is squeezed from all sides. In her early twenties, Rasmina feels the burden of being one of the youngest Seke speakers anywhere. Two of the five Seke-speaking villages are heavily represented here: Tshugsang and Tsangle, “which almost count as one village,” says Rasmina, because people tend to marry one another, as her Tshugsang father and Tsangle mother did. Everyone from these two villages is now said to be related through a dense weave of marriages. English kinship terms are vague to the point of uselessness when Seke speakers need to reference their uma, paternal aunt’s husband, and at the same time utterly cold for not seeing cousins essentially as brothers and sisters. Likewise, ashang (uncle) or incha (aunt) can be used with anyone a generation older, za (son) or zeme (daughter) with anyone a generation younger.

Today, half of Tshugsang and Tsangle seem to be in 380, especially working-age people with children. Except for elders and a handful of others, the original villages stand almost empty while the one in Brooklyn is full. Seke villages are small settlements of rammed-earth houses jammed together and surrounded by fields and orchards on what little flat land there is. All around are enormous cliffs eroding into columns and facets in ever-changing shades of ochre and beige, pocked by ancient cave dwellings. It’s desert at over 10,000 feet, parched and protected by the Himalayan rain shadow cast by snow-capped mountains twice as high at the edge of the frame. Through the middle runs the river that Seke speakers call Omdi Kyu, better known as Kali Gandaki, which forms one of the world’s deepest gorges while concealing in its banks beguiling shaligrams: Cretaceous fossil stones, holy to Hindu pilgrims as symbols and incarnations of Lord Vishnu. Some work the land, raise animals, and run guesthouses—but most young people now leave for New York. 380 is a six-story brick building in Flatbush, built in 1960, the kind found everywhere in the outer boroughs. (Buildings up to six stories don’t need a water tower under local law.) Instead, there’s just a flat roof, technically off limits, of course, where smokers and teens look out to the Manhattan skyline at an almost tangible distance. Three acres of space packed into six floors means 136 rental apartments, plus a small Pakistani mosque, a dentist’s office, and a medical practice on the ground floor. Three, four, or more people may share a 500-square-foot apartment, splitting $1,500 a month in rent.

No one remembers who came here first from Tshugsang or Tsangle, but for the last few decades almost everyone has followed them. Word of any openings spreads quickly on the WeChat and WhatsApp groups that link Seke speakers in New York and beyond, with new arrivals just staying on the same lease, unbeknown to super or landlord. Besides being relatively affordable and linguistically and culturally navigable, the building is near nanny and nail-salon jobs (for women) and restaurant and grocery-store jobs (for men). “There is reliability and safety,” says Rasmina, “because at the end of the day, if something goes wrong, your people are there.” America is the ultimate goal for virtually all Seke speakers, believes Rasmina, and 380 is a foothold in America. The village makes many forms of social, cultural, and economic cooperation possible. If someone has just made it to Brooklyn from Nepal via Mexico, they’re invited to meals and welcomed with gifts to help them get started. People do keep track of contributions, however, and may not take kindly to those who don’t ultimately reciprocate. A particularly vital form of organized reciprocity is called dhikuti, which literally means “a box for valuables” in Nepali, but, by extension, is a remarkable informal institution: a voluntary rotating savings and credit association for Seke speakers linked by hometown and kinship, in some ways better than a bank. Here’s the system as it functions in Nepal. Say there were a group of 50 people, with each putting in $1,000 at monthly meetings. So the pot would be $50,000, and the highest bidder would pledge $10,000 of that to win it, which would go into a common fund. This “winner” would then take home $40,000 to put toward a house, start a business, celebrate a wedding, pay for their kid’s degree, or get surgery or treatment for a family member. They would pay it off to the group on a certain schedule, usually interest-free, over the next few years. Everyone can win once, and winners toward the end of the cycle would mostly just be getting their savings back. Almost everyone plays, if you can call it playing.

The workings are intricate, but the purpose is clear: to allow people who could hardly hope to get loans elsewhere—or only at predatory rates—save money, get access to credit, and build up their community. No collateral needed, with default, fraud, and embezzlement all but unheard of, because trust is everything. Any money left in the common fund is divided up, and then that particular dhikuti is done, but sooner or later a new dhikuti group, along the same lines with many of the same players, is sure to start up. Over 200 names for practices like dhikuti have been recorded across Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Pacific. There are Mexican cundinas, Peruvian juntas, South African stokvel, Japanese ko, Tibetan dukhor, Yemeni hacba, Somali hagbad, Haitian sòl, Guyanese “boxes,” Philippine paluwagan. In West Africa, there are susu, a possibly Yoruba word that spread as enslaved Africans transferred the practice to Jamaica, Trinidad, and ultimately New York. Senegalese and Guinean New Yorkers call them tontines, using a name that resonates all the way to Wall Street. Given all these different names across so many far-flung places, rotating credit associations seem to be a quasi-universal institution, invented again and again from scratch in societies all over the world. If anything, many seem to have grown out of rural realities, as a way for farmers to pool risk in the face of harvest uncertainties. The anthropologist Clifford Geertz, who studied the similar arisans of Modjokuto in eastern Java, argued that they emerged naturally as peasants encountered traders and entered the cash economy.

advertisement

The elevator rattles to a stop and we step into the hallway, walking the green-and-black checkerboard vinyl flooring past door after door under fluorescent lights. Whole nonSeke societies are also packed into this building: Pakistani, Caribbean, Nepali. One door is covered by a wrathful-looking, but probably protective, deity; Rasmina thinks the family is Tibetan. On the next door, she tries the knob, which opens a few inches with a deafening creak. After some talk through the doorjamb, a cousin pops out. Rasmina wants to press him for the latest 380 news. Last year, her family moved out to a bigger apartment a few blocks away, with her sister pregnant and her sister’s husband having immigrated from Nepal mid-pandemic and found work at an H Mart [American chain of Korean grocery stores]. That meant the rent was now being split four ways, there was room for the baby, and Rasmina had a room of her own for the first time in her life. “I babysat for you here!” she teases her cousin as we walk down the hall. This is another benefit of life in the vertical village, where the older kids are expected to look after the younger ones whenever needed. He was born in Nepal and came to New York when he was three.

“Do you understand Seke?” she needles him, in English. He giggles nervously: “Depends on the context. If I know what’s going on.” “Maybe you’re good at guessing, okay!”

“Well, like I remember one time, we went to Korean barbecue. I was super young, and there was a fly in my ramen. I still wanted to eat it, and then my mom yelled at me. I went into the bathroom, and my sister was like, Tu kraze (Oh, he’s gonna cry).” Rasmina corrects him, laughing: “The kraze!” (The Seke pronunciation is roughly “tay kraZAY.”) From Perlin’s Language City [Cover Image: Atlantic Monthly Press] His English, like Rasmina’s, carries the inflection of New York City public school, channeled through hip-hop and TikTok. His Spanish, from five years of classes, is better than his Seke. He doesn’t tell his Pakistani and Bangladeshi friends, but he can understand at least a little of what they’re saying, thanks to the Bollywood movies he’s been watching with his dad.