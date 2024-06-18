Pregnant workers who need time off finally have strong protections

After over a decade of advocacy , the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) was finally enacted into law in late 2022, with the intent of securing workplace protections for pregnant workers and shielding them against discrimination.

While the law took effect last year, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) had yet to issue its final guidance on how the agency would interpret and enforce the PWFA. As of today, employers will have to abide by the EEOC’s final rule, which bolsters reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers on the job but also includes protections for those who need to take time off after childbirth or get an abortion. Here’s what it means for companies and their employees—and why the law is still getting pushback from certain corners:

The EEOC’s final rule

When the PWFA went into effect in 2023, it required that all companies with more than 15 employees grant reasonable accommodations to workers who were impacted by “pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions.” Those accommodations could include, say, breaks during the workday for an employee with pregnancy complications. The law also explicitly prohibits retaliation against workers who request accommodations or report an employer who fails to comply.

The EEOC’s guidance, which was first released as a proposed rule last August and finalized in April after a public comment period, offered more clarity for employers as to how the law would actually be enforced in practice—including, for example, the types of accommodations that would be covered.