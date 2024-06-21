How the Olympic Village was designed to stay cool—without AC

Paris can be sweltering in July: Four years ago, the city hit a record high of 108.7 degrees Fahrenheit. As climate change intensifies, there’s a risk of another heat wave this summer. But at the Paris Olympics , the athletes village was designed to avoid air-conditioning.

By finding alternative ways to cool the buildings, the design saves energy and also helps keep the surrounding neighborhood more comfortable. “AC units emit hot air that can contribute to rising the ‘urban heat island’ effect,” says Nicolas Ziesel, a founding partner of KOZ, one of the architecture firms that worked on the village.

[Photo: KOZ]

The buildings, which will later become a sustainable new neighborhood, will host thousands of Olympic athletes from July to September. To help the apartments stay cool without standard AC systems, the first step was location. The development, next to the Seine River, is laid out so that when wind flows over the river, the cooler air flows between the buildings. Most rooms have cross ventilation. The buildings also have thick insulation to help keep heat out. Green roofs help insulate the buildings while doubling as habitat for migrating birds. Shutters on the windows keep the sun out during the day and can open up at night. Continuous balconies shade the apartments below them. A new mini forest of 200 trees will also help cool the area.

Inside the apartments, a geothermal system pumps cool water through pipes built into concrete floors. The concrete acts like a buffer, storing heat during the day that the cool water can take away, lowering the temperature at night. Because of the “thermal inertia” of the floors, the temperature rises very slowly. The water, from more than 200 feet underground, stays a steady temperature. In the winter, the same system can work in reverse to heat the rooms.