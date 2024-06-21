How the Olympic Village was designed to stay cool—without AC

Paris can be sweltering in July: Four years ago, the city hit a record high of 108.7 degrees Fahrenheit. As climate change intensifies, there’s a risk of another heat wave this summer. But at the Paris Olympics, the athletes village was designed to avoid air-conditioning.
By finding alternative ways to cool the buildings, the design saves energy and also helps keep the surrounding neighborhood more comfortable. “AC units emit hot air that can contribute to rising the ‘urban heat island’ effect,” says Nicolas Ziesel, a founding partner of KOZ, one of the architecture firms that worked on the village.
The buildings, which will later become a sustainable new neighborhood, will host thousands of Olympic athletes from July to September. To help the apartments stay cool without standard AC systems, the first step was location. The development, next to the Seine River, is laid out so that when wind flows over the river, the cooler air flows between the buildings. Most rooms have cross ventilation. The buildings also have thick insulation to help keep heat out. Green roofs help insulate the buildings while doubling as habitat for migrating birds. Shutters on the windows keep the sun out during the day and can open up at night. Continuous balconies shade the apartments below them. A new mini forest of 200 trees will also help cool the area.
Inside the apartments, a geothermal system pumps cool water through pipes built into concrete floors. The concrete acts like a buffer, storing heat during the day that the cool water can take away, lowering the temperature at night. Because of the “thermal inertia” of the floors, the temperature rises very slowly. The water, from more than 200 feet underground, stays a steady temperature. In the winter, the same system can work in reverse to heat the rooms.
In simulations of how the buildings could feel in 2050, engineers found that even if it were 106 degrees Fahrenheit outside, indoor temperatures could range between 72 and 82 degrees. Organizers of the Oympics have said that the apartments shouldn’t get hotter than 79 degrees at night.
Architects designed it as a showcase for sustainability. But most countries say that they plan to bring portable air conditioners for their athletes anyway, arguing that a 79-degree room could affect performance. (The exception may be some low-income countries that can’t afford air conditioners, raising new questions about equity.) The reality of climate change is already altering how many athletes train, with some people practicing inside heat chambers to try to prepare.
But when non-Olympic residents begin to move in next year, they may be more likely to rely on the building’s original design. Few Parisians have air-conditioning now, and they may be more likely to accept the idea that if it’s hot outside, it doesn’t need to feel chilly inside. The new apartments are expected to be at least 11 degrees cooler than the outdoor temperature, and that may be enough. “They’ll find that it’s pretty comfortable with a low operative cost,” says Ziesel.
As the world heats up, the Paris buildings can be a model for specific ways to stay cooler and shrink energy use—even in buildings that do use standard air-conditioning. “AC without passive design strategies is nonsense,” Ziesel says. “You just make things worse by having the units at full speed, bringing hot air outside, and raising the electricity bill and indirect CO2 emissions.”